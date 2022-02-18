Barcelona have reportedly stepped up their chase for the signature of Chelsea defender and soon-to-be free agent Cesar Azpilicueta by tabling in a short-term contract offer.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta can boast of achieving something that no other player at the London club has achieved, claiming all possible trophies a player can collectively win. Thanks to the Blues' triumph over Palmeiras 2-1 in the FIFA Club World Cup Final last Saturday, February 12, the Spaniard became the first player in the history of the club to win the maximum number of trophies that could be won with Chelsea.

The 32-year-old veteran has won the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, UEFA Europa League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup. However, Azpilicueta's contract with the West London giants expires in June 2022, and the parties are still far from reaching an agreement for a new deal.

The Spanish defender arrived at Stamford Bridge Chelsea in 2012 from French side Marseille. This has been the third season in which he is the captain of the reigning UEFA Champions League winners, for whom he has featured in a total of 459 games across all competitions, scoring 15 goals.

Barcelona-Azpilicueta: Two-year contract ready

Barcelona have now appeared to take advantage of Cesar Azpilicueta's extension dilemma, getting in contact with the player's entourage. As per Italian transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, the Blaugrana have officially offered the player a two-year contract with the option to extend his stay at Camp Nou for another season.

The Catalan side can't afford to go on a shopping spree once the transfer window reopens, so they are looking for quality players that they can lure on free transfers. It has been said that the La Liga outfit had started negotiations with Azpilicueta in December to take him as a free agent in the summer after his contract with Chelsea runs down.

Due to their difficult financial situation, Xavi Hernandez's team signed a number of free agents last summer, such as Eric Garcia, Memphis Depay. This winter, their low-cost arrivals include Dani Alves, as well as the loan signing of Adama Traore from Wolves, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal for free.