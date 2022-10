Barcelona will try to reduce the gap with the leaders of the 2022-2023 La Liga when they receive Athletic Club at Camp Nou on Matchday 11. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream it in your country.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 La Liga in your country

The last couple of weeks have not been easy for Barcelona, but they must focus to remain close to the first place of the 2022-2023 La Liga. In this case, they will clash with Athletic Club at Camp Nou on Matchday 11. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The Culés started the season in an excellent way thanks to their big-time acquisitions. However, that took a turn this month after being almost eliminated from the Champions Leagues group stage and losing El Clasico against Real Madrid. Though Barcelona showed some sings of recovery last Thursday to calm down the atmosphere. That 3-0 win over Villarreal gave them some much needed air, but they can’t fall in this game because the Merengues are six points ahead of them in the standings.

Athletic Club had a similar journey this campaign, which included a great beginning that faded a bit lately. Their current form is three La Liga appearances without a victory, so they will need any point they can get to stay in the mix for spots in European competitions. The great thing for them is the reliability they showed playing on the road by being undefeated after four away games.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Kick-Off Time

Barcelona will host Athletic Club on Matchday 11 of the 2022-2023 La Liga this Sunday, October 23. This match will be played at Camp Nou.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (October 24)

Bangladesh: 01:00 AM (October 24)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 00:30 AM (October 24)

Indonesia: 03:00 AM (October 24)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM (October 24)

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 24)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 24)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 24)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Korea: 4:00 AM (October 24)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK : 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Canada: TSN App, TSN.ca, TSN2

Costa Rica: Sky HD, VIX+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN3, Star+

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, Voot Select

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Iran: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

Ireland: LaLigaTV, ITV 4, The ITV Hub, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Israel: One Sport

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN, WOWOW Live

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Docu, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: TV2 Sport , TV 2 Play

Poland: Canal+ 4K Ultra HD, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport Online

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

Senegal: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: Movistar Laliga, DAZN 1, Movistar Laliga 2, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Live 2

Switzerland: Blue Sport 5, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Uganda: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

UK: LaLigaTV, The ITV Hub, ITV 4, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

United States: ESPN+