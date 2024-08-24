Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 2

Barcelona will host Athletic Club in a Matchday 2 clash of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. If you're looking to catch all the action, here's how you can watch this game on TV or via live stream in your country.

Barcelona and Athletic Club are gearing up for an exciting clash on Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 La Liga season, promising a high-energy start to the campaign. This matchup preview offers everything you need to know, from the venue details to how you can catch the action live, whether on traditional TV or via streaming services in your country.

[Watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Barcelona faced a challenging opener in their La Liga campaign, traveling to Valencia for a tough matchup. Despite the pressure, the Catalan giants secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory, with Robert Lewandowski delivering both goals. With their sights set on a second consecutive win, Barcelona aim to maintain their position at the top of the standings.

Next up, however, is another tough test against Athletic Club. The Bilbao side had a less-than-ideal start to their season, managing only a 1-1 draw at home against Getafe. Now, as they prepare to visit Barcelona, Athletic Club know they’ll need to elevate their performance to avoid leaving empty-handed.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM (August 25)

Bangladesh: 11:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (August 25)

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (August 25)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

USA: 1:00 PM (ET)

Athletic Club’s Inaki Williams – IMAGO / Alterphotos

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Canada: TSN+

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: GXR World

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports 2 Malaysia

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: DAZN LaLiga, Movistar+, LaLiga TV, Bar HD

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports French 2

UK: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Advertisement