Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will meet at the Camp Nou in Barcelona on the Matchday 23 of the 2021-22 La Liga season today, February 6, 2022. Here, you will find the time of this Spanish league derby soccer match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world.
This will be their jubilee 170th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Barcelona are the expected favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 75 occasions so far; Atletico de Madrid have grabbed a triumph 52 times to this day, and the remaining 42 matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on October 2, 2021, when the Colchoneros convincingly beat the Blaugrana 2-0 at home, at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Time of the game
Argentina: 12:15 PM
Brazil: 12:15 PM
United States: 10:15 AM (ET), 9:15 AM (CT), 8:15 AM (MT), 7:15 AM (PT)
Canada: 7:15 AM (PT), 8:15 AM (MT), 9:15 AM (CT), 10:15 AM (ET), 11:15 AM (AT)
Mexico: 9:15 AM
UK: 3:15 PM
Germany: 4:15 PM
France: 4:15 PM
Portugal: 3:15 PM
Italy: 4:15 PM
Spain: 4:15 PM
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+
United States: ESPN+
Canada: TSN.ca, TSN App, TSN3
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
UK: LaLigaTV
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Italy: DAZN
Spain: Movistar Laliga 1, Movistar Laliga, Movistar+, Movistar Laliga 2