Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will clash off today at Camp Nou in the 23rd round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online the Spanish derby game free in different parts of the world.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will meet at the Camp Nou in Barcelona on the Matchday 23 of the 2021-22 La Liga season today, February 6, 2022. Here, you will find the time of this Spanish league derby soccer match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world.

This will be their jubilee 170th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Barcelona are the expected favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 75 occasions so far; Atletico de Madrid have grabbed a triumph 52 times to this day, and the remaining 42 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 2, 2021, when the Colchoneros convincingly beat the Blaugrana 2-0 at home, at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Time of the game

Argentina: 12:15 PM

Brazil: 12:15 PM

United States: 10:15 AM (ET), 9:15 AM (CT), 8:15 AM (MT), 7:15 AM (PT)

Canada: 7:15 AM (PT), 8:15 AM (MT), 9:15 AM (CT), 10:15 AM (ET), 11:15 AM (AT)

Mexico: 9:15 AM

UK: 3:15 PM

Germany: 4:15 PM

France: 4:15 PM

Portugal: 3:15 PM

Italy: 4:15 PM

Spain: 4:15 PM

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+

United States: ESPN+

Canada: TSN.ca, TSN App, TSN3

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

UK: LaLigaTV

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Italy: DAZN

Spain: Movistar Laliga 1, Movistar Laliga, Movistar+, Movistar Laliga 2