Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 23 of La Liga 2021-22

This will be their jubilee 170th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Barcelona are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 75 occasions so far; Atletico Madrid have grabbed a triumph 52 times to this day, and a great number of even 42 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 2, 2021, when the Madrid side secured a 2-0 win at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Date

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 23 game between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be played on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid for La Liga 2021-22

The game to be played between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on the 23rd round of the 2021-22 La Liga season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.