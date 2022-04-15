Barcelona and Cadiz clash at Camp Nou Stadium on Matchday 32 of 2021-2022 La Liga season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US.

Barcelona vs Cadiz: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 32 of 2021-2022 La Liga

Barcelona and Cádiz will meet at Camp Nou Stadium on Matchday 32 of 2021-2022 La Liga season. Here, find out everything you need to know about this game such as, the date, kick-off time, and where to watch it in the US.

The team led by Xavi Hernández has not lost a La Liga match since Saturday, December 4, and accumulates 15 games without losing. In this sense, Barcelona is in second place in the standings with 60 points (W17 D9 L4), and in their last Spanish league match beat Levante UD 3-2. However, on Wednesday, April 14, Los Blaugranas were eliminated from the Europa League after being defeated 3-4 in the global result by Eintracht Frankfurt.

On the other hand, after a poor campaign last season, Cadiz haven´t shown a sign of getting better on this one either. The team managed by Sergio González Soriano is in 18th place in the standings, in the relegation zone. Cadiz have 28 points, as a result of five wins, 13 draws, and 13 losses. In their last match were defeated by Real Betis 1-2.

Barcelona vs Cadiz: Date

Barcelona and Cadiz will face each other at Camp Nou Stadium on Monday, April 18 on Matchday 32 of the 2021-2022 La Liga season.

Barcelona vs Cadiz: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channels in the US to watch Barcelona vs Cadiz

The game to be played between Barcelona and Cadiz at Camp Nou Stadium on Matchday 32 of 2021-2022 La Liga season will be broadcast in the US on ESPN+.