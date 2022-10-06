After another tough loss in the Champions League, Barcelona will host Celta de Vigo in Matchday 8 of 2022-2023 La Liga. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Barcelona and Celta de Vigo will clash as part of Matchday 8 in 2022-2023 La Liga. Here is all the information you need to know including the date, time, TV Channel to watch and where to live stream free the game. In the United States, the match will be available on fuboTV (Free Trial).

For the first time in more than two years, Barcelona is the leader of La Liga in Spain. Nevertheless, the early celebration suffered a major hit last Tuesday when Xavi's squad lost 1-0 against Inter on Matchday 3 of the 2022-2023 Champions League. Even with the turmoil around the VAR and the referees in Milan, the truth is this team has not been able to compete against the big clubs in Europe. Still, the local competition is another story: 6 wins, one draw, no losses and 19 points.

Celta de Vigo arrives at Camp Nou as the clear underdog, but Eduardo Coudet's team has a good start this season considering their main target is to avoid relegation. 10 points after seven games is a notorious sign of progress after last campaign's difficulties. The problem against Barcelona is that Celta have three losses in four matches as a visitor team (Real Madrid, Atletico de Madrid and Valencia).

Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo: Date

Barcelona will host Celta de Vigo on Matchday 8 of the 2022-2023 La Liga on Sunday, October 9 at 3 PM (ET). The game will be played at Camp Nou stadium.

Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo: Time by State in the US

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

How to watch Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo in the US

Barcelona against Celta de Vigo, one of the most attractive games of Matchday 8 in 2022-2023 La Liga, will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is ESPN+.