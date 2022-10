Barcelona and Celta de Vigo will face off at Camp Nou in Matchday 8 of 2022-2023 La Liga. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Barcelona and Celta de Vigo will clash in one of the most attractive duels in Matchday 8 of 2022-2023 La Liga. The game will be played at Camp Nou on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Here you can find the kickoff time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. The game will be available for the US in fuboTV (Free Trial).

Although it may come as a surprise, this is new territory for Barcelona. The club is leader of La Liga for the first time in more than two years after an impressive start of the season: 6 wins, one draw, no losses and 19 scored goals. In another amazing stat, Xavi's team has only received one goal after seven matches. Still, Barcelona will have a lot of pressure considering last Tuesday's polemic loss in the 2022-2023 Champions League against Inter in Milan.

Meanwhile, Celta de Vigo arrive at Camp Nou trying to rescue points. In the first part of the season, Eduardo Coudet's team has had problems meeting the 'big clubs' in Spain with resounding losses against Real Madrid (4-1), Atletico de Madrid (4-1) and Valencia (3-0). This is a team which has as its main objective to avoid relegation and so far they're doing it with 10 points after seven games.

