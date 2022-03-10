Barcelona take on Galatasaray at Camp Nou in Barcelona for the first leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Round of 16. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Barcelona vs Galatasaray: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Round of 16

Barcelona and Galatasaray meet in the Round of 16 of the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Round. This game will take place at Camp Nou in Barcelona. This game is another test for the home team. Here is all the detailed information about this Europa League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Barcelona have a golden opportunity to win at home with a couple of goals ahead and travel to Turkey for an even easier game. The home team is playing better than before, and the Europa League is the most important title that Barcelona could win this season outside of Spain.

Galatasaray are having a bad time in their local league in Turkey with a negative record, but in the Europa League they left a good mark during the group stage. Almost 20 years ago was the last time that Galatasaray played Barcelona, but on that occasion Barcelona was very different from what they are today.

Barcelona vs Galatasaray: Date

Barcelona and Galatasaray play for the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Round of 16 on Thursday, March 10 at Camp Nou in Barcelona. The home team must score early in the game to weaken the visitors, but the home team's offense still has weaknesses.

Barcelona vs Galatasaray: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Barcelona vs Galatasaray at the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Round of 16

This game for the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Round of 16, Barcelona and Galatasaray at the Camp Nou in Barcelona on Thursday, March 10, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, UniMás, Paramount+, TUDN USA.