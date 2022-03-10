Barcelona play against Galatasaray at the Round of 16 of the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League. Check all the exclusive details about the lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Barcelona and Galatasaray meet in a game for the Round of 16 of the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League. This game will take place at Camp Nou in Barcelona today, March 10, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). The visitors know that the home team is in good shape after so many offensive problems. Here is all the detailed information about the lineups. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Barcelona are returning to their good form after several months suffering in multiple tournaments including the local spanish league. It wasn't easy, but apparently Barcelona with Xavi as head coach is a different team than it was with Koeman.

Galatasaray had an outstanding performance during the UEFA Europa League Group Stage, they were tough against the other Group E teams and Galatasaray's offensive power was effective to win the group with 12 points and a perfect record of 3 wins and 3 draws.

Barcelona lineup

Barcelona have the perfect squad to win this game against Galatasaray, besides it is not the first time that they play against the Turks. FC Barcelona's record against Galatasaray is positive with 5 wins and one loss. But the last time Barcelona played Galatasaray was in 2002, almost two decades ago.

Xavi's strategy is strong, he is using the best that Barcelona has available to win games, some expected deep changes in the squad, but Xavi has kept almost all the players who previously played under Koeman.

This is Barcelona’s lineup for this game: Ter Stegen; Dest, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba; Nico Gonzalez, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Adama Traore, Memphis Depay, Ferran Torres.

Galatasaray lineup

Galatasaray do not have the same efficiency in the local turkish league as they do in the UEFA Europa League, currently they are in the 12th spot of the standings in the Super Lig in Turkey with a negative record of 9-8-11.

But Galatasaray were powerful during the Group Stage of the tournament, but the tied games also helped the team advance to the next round. Galatasaray's top scorer is Karem Aktürkoğlu with 6 goals and Mostafa Mohamed also has the same amount of goals with 6 goals and one assist.

This is Galatasaray’s lineup for this game: Iñaki Peña; Boey, Nelsson, Marcao, van Aanholt; Kutlu, Antalyali; Babel, Feghouli, Akturkoglu; Mostafa Mohamed.