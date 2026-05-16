Coco Gauff vs Elina Svitolina: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Rome Open 2026 match on May 16, 2026

Coco Gauff will face Elina Svitolina in the Rome Open 2026 Women's Final. A promising clash between two rivals that promises to put on a great show Here is how you can watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Coco Gauff vs Elina Svitolina Tournament Rome Open 2026 Date Saturday, May 16, 2026 Time 11:00 AM (ET) / 8:00 AM (PT) TV Channels Tennis Channel Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream

How to watch Coco Gauff vs Elina Svitolina in the USA

Fans across the United States will have some convenient options to follow this clash, whether through streaming platforms or traditional TV broadcasts. Supporters looking to watch online can stream the match live on DirecTV Stream and Fubo for full coverage from start to finish.

For those who would rather tune in through cable television, the action will also air on Tennis Channel. With anticipation continuing to build and a thrilling contest expected, this is a must-watch event no soccer fan should miss.

Advertisement

Can I watch Coco Gauff vs Elina Svitolina for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch the entire matchup live through DirecTV Stream and Fubo, with both streaming services currently offering five-day free trials for new subscribers.

The limited-time promotions give fans the opportunity to enjoy the full broadcast without an upfront payment, providing a convenient way to catch the action live before choosing whether to continue with a subscription plan.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The stage is set for a thrilling championship clash after a tournament filled with nonstop drama and elite-level tennis. Coco Gauff advanced to the final in dominant fashion, defeating Sorana Cîrstea 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals and continuing the strong run that made her one of the tournament favorites.

Advertisement

Awaiting her is Elina Svitolina, who earned her spot in the final with an impressive three-set win over Iga Świątek, 6-2, 2-6, 6-2. With both players arriving in top form, the title match promises plenty of intensity and high-quality tennis.

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine – Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images

What time is the Coco Gauff vs Elina Svitolina match?

The match kicks off today, May 16, at 11:00 AM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Advertisement

Eastern Time: 11:00 AM

Central Time: 10:00 AM

Mountain Time: 9:00 AM

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM