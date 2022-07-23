Barcelona play against Real Madrid for a 2022 Club Friendly game part of the USA Tour. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in a 2022 Club Friendly game. This game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 23, 2022 at 11:00 PM (ET). The Catalans want to show that they are in good form, but the Blancos don't want to waste this opportunity to win. Here is all the detailed information about this Friendly game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

Barcelona finished as the second best team last season in La Liga, at least the team will play in the upcoming Champions League. Things with Xavi Hernandez have changed for the better but they still have to win more titles.

Real Madrid are the defending champions not only of La Liga but also of the UEFA Champions League and for the upcoming season they are big favorites. Real Madrid were the only team in the 2021-2022 La Liga season that collected more than 80+ points in the season.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Time: 11:00 PM (ET)

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Live Stream:

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Times by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Storylines

Barcelona have the perfect roster for the upcoming season but there are still many things to adjust, and this game against Real Madrid will be a test for the performance of some players and new ones who will play a few minutes. Barcelona closed the 2021-2022 season with 21-10-7 overall and 73 points in La Liga.

Real Madrid will play two games in the United States as part of their international tour and a final game against Juventus before kicking off the regular season with a game against Eintracht Frankfurt as part of the UEFA Super Cup. The last time Real Madrid played against Barcelona the team lost 0-4 at home.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Barcelona vs Real Madrid in the U.S.

This 2022 Club Friendly game will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Predictions And Odds

Barcelona are considered light favorites for this game but they have the players to attack and stop the 'Casa Blanca'. Real Madrid are underdogs but they are the defending champions of two big tournaments. The best pick for this Club Friendly game is: Over 2.5



---- Barcelona --- Draw --- Real Madrid ---

* Odds via FanDuel.