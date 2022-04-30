Real Madrid won its 35th La Liga title. This new title is not only important for the club but also for Carlo Ancelotti and Marcelo. They both made history. Find out here the records they have achieved.

A new title for Real Madrid. El Merengue defeated Espanyol 4-0 on Matchday 34 of the 2021-2022 La Liga season and were crowned champion of the Spanish championship. Real Madrid won its 35th La Liga title.

Real Madrid have won 97 titles in total, counting national and international championships. 35 La Liga titles, 13 Champions League, 7 FIFA Club World Cup, 19 Copa del Rey, 4 UEFA Super Cup, 2 UEFA titles, 12 Spanish Super Cup, 2 Latin Cup, 1 Copa Iberoamericana, 1 League Cup, and 1 Copa Eva Duarte.

Therefore, the prize money for the 2021-22 La Liga winner would be around €60 million ($63m). However, that money would not be entirely paid right after this season but would be split into the next five seasons instead. In addition, this new title is not only important for the club but also for Carlo Ancelotti and Marcelo. They both made history.

Carlo Ancelotti became the first coach to win all 5 major European leagues

Regarded as one of the most successful football managers in history, Ancelotti took his first job at Italy's Reggiana at the age of 36 in 1995, where he led the team to its promotion to Serie A. The 62-year-old has coached 10 clubs, including Parma, Chelsea, AC Milan, PSG, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Bayern Munich.

Ancelotti kicked off this extraordinary tally of European league titles with Milan’s Serie A title in the 2003-04 season. Then, he took Chelsea to victory in the Premier League's 2009-10 campaign. In the 2012-2013 season, he was Ligue 1 champion at the helm of PSG. Furthermore, in the 2016-17 season, Ancelotti guided Bayern Munich to a fifth successive Bundesliga title. And his most recent title was winning the 2021-2022 La Liga at the helm of Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti thus became the first coach to win all five major European leagues.

Marcelo became the player with the most titles in Real Madrid's history

The 33-year-old joined Real Madrid in 2006 and from there began to make history. His first title came in 2007 when El Merengue won La Liga. On April 30, Real Madrid won its 35th league title in the 2021-2022 season, becoming Marcelo's 24th title.

The Brazilian has won 4 Champions League, 4 FIFA Club World Cup, 3 UEFA Super Cup, 6 La Liga titles, 2 Copa del Rey, and 5 Spanish Super Cup. Marcelo thus surpassed Gento, who has 23 titles and became the player with the most titles in Real Madrid's history.