One of the most attractive games for soccer fandom is, undoubtedly, the one that faces Barcelona and Real Madrid, also known as El Clasico. In this summer of 2022, both teams will travel to US to have another edition of this duel and here you will find all the information about the tickets, how to buy them and their cost.

The 2022 season is about to start and some teams are preparing what is going to be an exhausting campaign. This year, some European clubs visited the United States in order to play some friendlies and show their talent to the whole world. Now, Las Vegas will host one more edition of El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid, so here are the full details on how to get your tickets.

Barcelona is under the spotlight in this summer of 2022. It seems like the Culers have surpassed their financial problems and are signing every single piece they are interested in. It is likely that for the friendly against Real Madrid we can see Robert Lewandowski, their latest incorporation, on the pitch for some minutes.

Regarding Real Madrid, the 2021-22 Champions League winners will try to keep the pace from their season ending and get a victory against their biggest rivals. They made some improvements in the team such as Antonio Rudiger for the defense and Aurelien Tchouameni for the midfield, but it is basically the same team that won the European tournament to face this campaign.

How much does a ticket for Barcelona vs Real Madrid cost?

The Allegiant Stadium at Las Vegas, Nevada, will host this friendly match between Barcelona and Real Madrid to be played this Saturday, July 23 at 23:00 PM (ET). The price range goes from $300 to $800 for Standard Admission in Ticketmaster.

How much does a ticket for Barcelona vs Real Madrid cost in resale?

This website also offers a Verified Resale for those who can't make it to the game, which goes from $269 to $1,500. This last price is for a seat behind Barcelona's and Real Madrid's benches, as the fans can be closer to the players and see them better.