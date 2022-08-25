Barcelona will be looking for their second win in the tournament when they host Real Valladolid at the Camp Nou in a match for the third round of the 2022-2023 La Liga season. Check out the date, kick-off time and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.
The team coached by Xavi Hernandez started the new Spanish league season with a disappointing scoreless draw with Rayo Vallecano at home and then clinched its first win in the tournament against Real Sociedad (4-1).
Real Valladolid, on the other hand, will seek their first victory in the 2022-2023 La Liga season. After suffering a 3-0 home loss to Villarreal in the opening round, they managed to get a point with a 1-1 draw at Sevilla.
Barcelona vs Real Valladolid: Date
The match between Barcelona and Real Valladolid for Matchday 3 of the 2022-2023 La Liga season will be played on Sunday, August 28th, at the Camp Nou.
Barcelona vs Real Valladolid: Time by State in the US
ET: 1:30 PM
CT: 12:30 PM
MT: 11:30 AM
PT: 10:30 AM
Barcelona vs Real Valladolid: TV Channel and Live Streaming in the US
The Barcelona vs Real Valladolid game to be played on Sunday at the Camp Nou for the third round of the 2022-2023 La Liga season will be broadcast in the US by ESPN+.