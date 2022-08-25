Barcelona and Real Valladolid will meet at the Camp Nou in a match for the third round of the 2022-2023 La Liga season. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this Spanish league game in the US.

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid: Date, time and TV channel in the US to watch or live stream 2022-2023 La Liga season

Barcelona will be looking for their second win in the tournament when they host Real Valladolid at the Camp Nou in a match for the third round of the 2022-2023 La Liga season. Check out the date, kick-off time and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

The team coached by Xavi Hernandez started the new Spanish league season with a disappointing scoreless draw with Rayo Vallecano at home and then clinched its first win in the tournament against Real Sociedad (4-1).

Real Valladolid, on the other hand, will seek their first victory in the 2022-2023 La Liga season. After suffering a 3-0 home loss to Villarreal in the opening round, they managed to get a point with a 1-1 draw at Sevilla.

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid: Date

The match between Barcelona and Real Valladolid for Matchday 3 of the 2022-2023 La Liga season will be played on Sunday, August 28th, at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:30 PM

CT: 12:30 PM

MT: 11:30 AM

PT: 10:30 AM

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid: TV Channel and Live Streaming in the US

The Barcelona vs Real Valladolid game to be played on Sunday at the Camp Nou for the third round of the 2022-2023 La Liga season will be broadcast in the US by ESPN+.