Barcelona planned to host Roma at Camp Nou on August 6 for the Joan Gamper Trophy. But the Italian team had to be replaced by the Mexican side Pumas UNAM. Discover the reasons behind this in this article.

To kick off Barcelona's La Liga season, the Joan Gamper Trophy is an annual exhibition match between the best teams from Europe's top divisions and the host, the Blaugrana. It is held in the Camp Nou in Barcelona and is named after Joan Gamper, a founding member, player, and president of the club.

One of Gamper's predecessors, Enric Llaudet, started the tournament in 1966. It began with four teams, including two semi-finals, a third-place play-off, and a final. Expectedly, the Spanish giants won the inaugural edition.

Over the years, Serie A and Bundesliga teams have also been invited to compete. With an expanded fixture schedule, the event has been reduced to a single game only since 1997. A penalty shootout is used if the match is level at the end of the regular time.

Why was Barcelona vs Roma game canceled?

Barcelona were scheduled to meet Roma in the prestigious Joan Gamper Cup at the beginning of August. Roma, on the other hand, had later announced their withdrawal from the tournament, as Barcelona disclosed.

The Serie A club had last competed in the tournament in 2015, falling to the hosts 3-0. Therefore, they would have been returning to the event for the second time. In fact, the Spaniard mentioned that this decision was made 'without reason'.

Subsequently, there was a response from the Italia community as well, who have released a statement of their own. Their decision was made due to the necessity to 'adjust the schedule for summer-friendly matches' and to finish pre-season training with games 'near to home with less travel necessary.'

Mexican side Pumas UNAM took Roma's spot in the tournament after their withdrawal. Thus, the Catalans will face them at the rebranded Spotify Camp Nou on August 7 in their bid for the prized Cup. Xavi Hernandez's players will play at their newly renamed stadium for the first time before beginning their La Liga season one week later.