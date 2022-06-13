Things will continue to change in Barcelona as Xavi Hernandez aims to get his beloved club back on its feet. According to reports, Xavi has already warned a club icon that he's not 'untouchable' anymore.

Barcelona have done a lot of progress since Xavi Hernandez took over last year, but the job is far from done. While the return of a club legend as the head coach made a great impact last season, it wasn't enough to finish the year with a piece of silverware.

The Catalans are expected to be active in the transfer market, but their financial problems remain a concern for the front office. For instance, Robert Lewandowski has been heavily linked with a Camp Nou move, but Bayern's demands could be a stumbling block.

However, Xavi not only has to look outside but he also must pay attention to Barca's current roster. Some players are expected to leave the club in the summer, and one of them could be a veteran star with a lot of history in Barcelona.

Report: Xavi Hernandez warns Barcelona icon not to expect to be a starter

According to Spanish outlets Sport and Mundo Deportivo, Xavi Hernandez met with Gerard Pique a couple of weeks ago and let him knew that he doesn't imagine the defender in the starting lineup next season.

Xavi has reportedly explained his former teammate the reasons behind his decision, citing his age and physical issues, as well as his lucrative salary. Pique, however, is understood to disagree with Xavi, saying that he's prepared to prove him wrong.

Parting ways with Pique doesn't look like an easy task for Barcelona, as he has two more years under contract with the club. Besides, the 35-year-old defender is reportedly unwilling to leave this summer.

These are not easy times for Pique, whose personal life has made big headlines because of his breakup with famous artist Shakira. But it seems that if he wants to stay in Barcelona, he'll have to overcome this situation and work his way up to the starting eleven again.