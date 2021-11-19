Xavi is on a mission in Barcelona, which is to try and lead the club back to its glory days. According to reports, the new boss is interested in bringing back a La Masia product, but he may have to face competition from Liverpool.

Following a disappointing process under Ronald Koeman, Barcelona went after another man from the house aiming to get back to the top. Xavi Hernandez has already gotten to work at Camp Nou, and he is understood to be making plans for the future as well.

Barca are in a tough spot right now, not only due to their weak start to the La Liga and Champions League, but also because their financial crisis has prevented them from building a stronger squad for this season.

And, even though their budget wouldn't change too much in the near future, they'll need to find a way to land new players in order to be competitive. Xavi reportedly eyes the return of a La Masia graduate, who is also on Liverpool's radar.

Report: Barcelona product in Xavi and Liverpool's shortlist

According to 90min, Barca and Liverpool are interested in Wolverhampton star Adama Traore. The 25-year-old winger's contract with the Premier League side runs out in June 2023 but he is reportedly reluctant to sign a new deal.

Therefore, Wolves would consider selling him for the right offer come January. Last summer they were able to fend off interest from a number of teams, including Tottenham, but now they may believe it's best to cash in for him before his value continues to drop as his contract expiration date draws nearer.

The report claims Xavi is an admirer of the Spanish winger and he would welcome his return to the club. But Barcelona don't have the funds to afford the €47m Wolves would request to let him leave, so the only options are either agreeing for a lower fee or getting done a loan deal with an option to buy. If not, it will be a long term option hoping he arrives for free in 2023.

Liverpool, meanwhile, were also cited as an interested team in Adama. But the Reds would offer as much as €35 million, while Wolves would be unwilling to go lower than that. However, if they finally decide to sell Traore, they'd probably reconsider their demands.