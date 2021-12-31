In the wake of Ferran Torres' move to Camp Nou, Barcelona would turn their attention to Manchester City again as Xavi Hernandez would be looking to upgrade the defense this time.

Xavi Hernandez is on a mission in Barcelona. He returned to his beloved club as the first team manager in the worst of times, aiming to get the Cules back on track. Things haven't been easy at first, but it looks like he's starting to fix the club's woes.

In his first months at Camp Nou, Xavi tried to restore some of the identity the club has been lacking under Ronald Koeman, although results didn't come his way yet. But changes keep on coming in Barcelona.

Ferran Torres has become the first big signing under the Spanish boss, in a surprising move with Manchester City. Following that experience, it looks like the Catalans are interested in shopping at the Premier League club again.

Report: Barcelona set their sights on another Manchester City player

According to The Sun, Barcelona are now thinking about a summer move for Aymeric Laporte. The center-back has been at the Etihad since the summer of 2018, when he joined the Citizens for €65m ($74m) from Athletic Club.

But the Spain international has reclaimed a spot in Pep Guardiola's starting eleven this season and is under contract until 2025, which makes this move quite unlikely for the Cules. Besides, Manchester City would want to recoup what they spent for him, which would be unaffordable for Barca's delicate finances.

However, the report claims Barcelona would take a loan at the end of the season again, just like they did to sign Ferran. Additionally, they hope their good relationship with City's hierarchy gives them a chance. There's still a long way to go until the summer, though, so Barcelona will have time to think about other options as well.