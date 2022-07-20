Barcelona is having a wonderful and successful summer transfer window. But in spite of acquiring almost every single piece they were looking for the next season, their top target could be 'stolen' by Chelsea, which it seems like has more money in the pocket than the Spanish team.

Surprisingly, Barcelona is havin one of their best transfer windows in the last couple of years. The Culers have made some huge signings like Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Franck Kessie, amongst others, for this season, but they apparently have lost their top target to Chelsea as the Premier League team offered more money for the player.

For the 2022-23 season, Barcelona made some arrangements in their financial structure in order to go into the transfer market and sign the players they need to go back to the glory days. The team has spent around €110 million this summer and were expecting to increase that number with a couple more names, but they are loosing them to some wealthier clubs.

Recently, Barcelona showed some of their new signings during the friendly match against Inter Miami in their US tour. Franck Kessie and Raphinha made the fans fall in love with their quality as they were very important for their victory against the MLS club. Now, everything is set to Robert Lewandowski's debut as the Polish has already trained with the rest of the squad in the United States.

Barcelona first big loss of the season: Chelsea gets closer to their top transfer

It is known that Barcelona is looking to improve their defense for next season. Regarding this topic, the Culers were interested in Jules Kounde, Sevilla's center-back, and were trying to convince the Spanish team with a €45 million offer.

In spite of Kounde's interest and preference to join the Blaugranas, another team came into the discussion: Chelsea. With Antonio Rudiger's and Andreas Christensen's departure, Thiago Silva is missing a partner, so the French defense is the primary option for the Blues. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League club has offered €55 million and are waiting for an answer from London.

If Kounde completes his move to Chelsea, Barcelona still would be looking for a center-back. The rumors say that Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso could be joining Barcelona for around €7 million. If there's no other option available, the first one could be adapted to the position and join either Ronald Araujo or Gerard Pique.