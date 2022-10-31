Bayer Leverkusen will host Club Brugge for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

The group B games of this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League are over, in which the big surprise was Club Brugge who, against all odds, managed to qualify for the next phase despite not being one of the favorites. As if that were not enough, they have the opportunity to finish as first in the group, and with the victory they could do it.

Bayer Leverkusen was the protagonist of one of the most curious episodes of the season in the game that drew 2-2 against Atletico Madrid. They needed the victory to have a chance of qualifying, but since “Aleti” missed a penalty in the last minute, the tie was not such a bad result, and they still have a chance to finish third and go to the Europa League. To do this, they must win and wait for Atletico Madrid not to win.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Club Brugge: Kick-Off Time

Bayer Leverkusen will play against Club Brugge for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Tuesday, November 1 at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

Argentina: 2:45 PM

Australia: 2:45 AM (November 2)

Bangladesh: 11:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 2:45 PM

Cameroon: 6:45 PM

Canada: 1:45 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 11:45 AM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Ecuador: 12:45 PM

Egypt: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 5:45 PM

India: 11:15 PM

Indonesia: 12:45 AM (November 2)

Iran: 9:15 PM

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 12:45 PM

Japan: 2:45 AM (November 2)

Kenya: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 1:45 AM (November 2)

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Morocco: 5:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 5:45 AM (November 2)

Nigeria: 6:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Qatar: 8:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM

Senegal: 5:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 1:45 AM (November 2)

South Africa: 7:45 PM

South Korea: 2:45 AM (November 2)

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

Tanzania: 8:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 1:45 PM

Tunisia: 5:45 PM

Uganda: 8:45 PM

UAE: 7:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 1:45 PM (ET)

Bayer Leverkusen vs Club Brugge: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: Sony Six HD, Sony LIV, Sony Six

Belgium: VTM 2, Pickx+ Sports 2

Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN2

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN2, Star+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

India: Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport 5

Israel: 5 Live

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Cinemax, HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium 2, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 4

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 5

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+

