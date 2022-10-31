Bayer Leverkusen will receive Club Brugge for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada and Germany.
The group B games of this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League are over, in which the big surprise was Club Brugge who, against all odds, managed to qualify for the next phase despite not being one of the favorites. As if that were not enough, they have the opportunity to finish as first in the group, and with the victory they could do it.
Bayer Leverkusen was the protagonist of one of the most curious episodes of the season in the game that drew 2-2 against Atletico Madrid. They needed the victory to have a chance of qualifying, but since “Aleti” missed a penalty in the last minute, the tie was not such a bad result, and they still have a chance to finish third and go to the Europa League. To do this, they must win and wait for Atletico Madrid not to win.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Club Brugge: Kick-Off Time
Bayer Leverkusen will play against Club Brugge for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Tuesday, November 1 at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.
Argentina: 2:45 PM
Australia: 2:45 AM (November 2)
Bangladesh: 11:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 2:45 PM
Cameroon: 6:45 PM
Canada: 1:45 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 11:45 AM
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Ecuador: 12:45 PM
Egypt: 7:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 5:45 PM
India: 11:15 PM
Indonesia: 12:45 AM (November 2)
Iran: 9:15 PM
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 12:45 PM
Japan: 2:45 AM (November 2)
Kenya: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 1:45 AM (November 2)
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Morocco: 5:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 5:45 AM (November 2)
Nigeria: 6:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Qatar: 8:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM
Senegal: 5:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 1:45 AM (November 2)
South Africa: 7:45 PM
South Korea: 2:45 AM (November 2)
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
Tanzania: 8:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 1:45 PM
Tunisia: 5:45 PM
Uganda: 8:45 PM
UAE: 7:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 1:45 PM (ET)
Bayer Leverkusen vs Club Brugge: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: Sony Six HD, Sony LIV, Sony Six
Belgium: VTM 2, Pickx+ Sports 2
Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN2
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN2, Star+
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
India: Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport 5
Israel: 5 Live
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Cinemax, HBO Max
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium 2, TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 4
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 5
USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+