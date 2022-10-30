Manchester City will face Sevilla for the Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Manchester City and Sevilla will face each other will face each other for the Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on Paramount + (free trial) and DAZN in Canada and Germany.

It will be one of the most interesting duels of this Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage, as both teams have something at stake. Manchester City, with the draw nothing ensures the first place in the group, although obviously they will try to take the victory so as not to have to depend on what happens with Borussia Dortmund.

Sevilla still have a small chance of progressing to the round of 16, although to do so they first need Copenhagen to beat Borussia Dortmund and they win by a good margin. It is little short of a miracle, but the possibilities exist. Although perhaps the best thing is to try to secure third place and play in the Europa League, for which a tie is enough for them.

Manchester City vs Sevilla: Date

This game between Manchester City and Sevilla for the UEFA Champions League group stage phase will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England this Wednesday, November 2 at 4:00 PM (ET).

Manchester City vs Sevilla: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Manchester City vs Sevilla

This UEFA Champions League group stage game between Manchester City and Sevilla can be seen in the United States on Paramount + (free trial), while if you are in Canada or Germany, you can watch it on DAZN. Other options in the US: VIX+.

