Manuel Neuer is heading into the final years of his career and Bayern Munich have to prepare for life after the German goalkeeper. That's why the Bundesliga giants have already identified who might be his successor in the long term.

Bayern Munich are one of the few European giants who have managed to find consistency over the past decade. While they've become an unstoppable force in the Bundesliga, the Bavarians have challenged for UEFA Champions League glory all these years.

That may have a lot to do with the culture the club has embraced for a long time, always with a long-term mindset. That explains their great work with the academy but also when it came to make signings.

Not long ago, for instance, Bayern have identified a talented prospect like Alphonso Davies, who went on to become one of the world's best left-backs. Now, they have made a similar move thinking about life after Manuel Neuer.

Bayern identify Manuel Neuer's successor

Neuer has been one of the best goalkeepers on the planet for years. But Father Time catches up with us all, and the Germany international is not the exception. Neuer, 35, is not getting any younger and Bayern will eventually have to find his replacement.

That's why they signed Chinese youngster Liu Shaoziyang. The 18-year-old won't join the first team directly but he signed a contract that ties him with the Bavarians until 2025, which suggests that the club has considered him for the long term.

Bayern's scouts did it again, this time they went to Asia aiming to find the right successor of Manuel Neuer. However, there could be a long way to go before Shaoziyang gets promoted to the first team.