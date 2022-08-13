For the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga, Bayern Munich will host Wolfsburg. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

The last champions, Bayern Munich, will receive Wolfsburg this Sunday, August 15 at the Allianz Arena in what will be Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The start of the current champions in this new season of the Bundesliga could not have been better. It was expected that Bayern would have a tough game against Eintracht Frankfurt, the last Europa League champions. However, the Bavarians got a great victory 6-1 and now they hope to continue this good level.

Wolfsburg had a difficult start to Matchday 1 against Werder Bremen, where they started winning, turned the score around and tied it at 39 minutes into the second half. In this Matchday they will look for their first victory in the Bundesliga, although taking into account that they are playing against Bayern as visitors, a draw for them could be a good result.

Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg: Kick-Off Time

Bayern Munich will play against Wolfsburg for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga this Sunday, August 14 at the Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany.

Australia: 12:30 AM (August 15)

Bangladesh: 7:30 PM

Brazil: 12:30 PM

Brunei: 11:30 PM

Burundi: 5:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM

Fiji: 3:30 AM (15 August)

France: 5:30 PM

Gambia: 3:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 3:30 PM

India: 9 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 11:30 PM

Malta: 5:30 PM

Mauritius: 5:30 PM

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 3:30 AM (15 August)

Nigeria: 4:30 PM

Pakistan: 8:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Rwanda: 5:30 PM

Sierra Leone: 3:30 PM

Singapore: 11:30 PM

Solomon Islands: 2:30 AM (15 August)

South Africa: 5:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sri Lanka: 9 PM

Tanzania: 6:30 PM

Uganda: 6:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Brunei: astro-go

Burundi: Startimes World Football

Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet.ca

Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: Startimes World Football

India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Action

Kenya: Startimes World Football

Malta: TSN1 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: Startimes World Football

Pakistan: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Rwanda: Startimes World Football

Sierra Leone: Startimes World Football

Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 2

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

South Africa: Startimes World Football

Spain: #Let's go

Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Tanzania: Startimes World Football

Uganda: Startimes World Football

USA: ESPN+

