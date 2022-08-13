The last champions, Bayern Munich, will receive Wolfsburg this Sunday, August 15 at the Allianz Arena in what will be Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The start of the current champions in this new season of the Bundesliga could not have been better. It was expected that Bayern would have a tough game against Eintracht Frankfurt, the last Europa League champions. However, the Bavarians got a great victory 6-1 and now they hope to continue this good level.
Wolfsburg had a difficult start to Matchday 1 against Werder Bremen, where they started winning, turned the score around and tied it at 39 minutes into the second half. In this Matchday they will look for their first victory in the Bundesliga, although taking into account that they are playing against Bayern as visitors, a draw for them could be a good result.
Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg: Kick-Off Time
Bayern Munich will play against Wolfsburg for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga this Sunday, August 14 at the Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany.
Australia: 12:30 AM (August 15)
Bangladesh: 7:30 PM
Brazil: 12:30 PM
Brunei: 11:30 PM
Burundi: 5:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM
Fiji: 3:30 AM (15 August)
France: 5:30 PM
Gambia: 3:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 3:30 PM
India: 9 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Kenya: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 11:30 PM
Malta: 5:30 PM
Mauritius: 5:30 PM
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 3:30 AM (15 August)
Nigeria: 4:30 PM
Pakistan: 8:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Rwanda: 5:30 PM
Sierra Leone: 3:30 PM
Singapore: 11:30 PM
Solomon Islands: 2:30 AM (15 August)
South Africa: 5:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sri Lanka: 9 PM
Tanzania: 6:30 PM
Uganda: 6:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)
Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Brunei: astro-go
Burundi: Startimes World Football
Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet.ca
Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: Startimes World Football
India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Action
Kenya: Startimes World Football
Malta: TSN1 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: Startimes World Football
Pakistan: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Rwanda: Startimes World Football
Sierra Leone: Startimes World Football
Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 2
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
South Africa: Startimes World Football
Spain: #Let's go
Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Tanzania: Startimes World Football
Uganda: Startimes World Football
USA: ESPN+