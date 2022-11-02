The 36-year-old Germany legend opened up about having to go through three surgeries and health issues.

Manuel Neuer is one of the top goalkeepers of all-time and without question the best of his generation. The Germany and Bayern Munich back stopper has played 12 seasons for the club winning 28 championships.

During all those titles one thing was constant, Neuer was making key saves to help Bayern along the way. Recently, Neuer made a chilling announcement as he is investing in a German sun cream alongside tennis star Angelique Kerber.

Neuer stated that over his career he's had three surgeries for skin cancer on his face. Last year the goalkeeper wore plaster on his face raising concerns.

Manuel Neuer on skin cancer treatment

In the press conference the 113 capped keeper stated, “We both have a history of skin diseases. In my case, skin cancer on my face, which required three surgeries. When it comes to sunscreen, we have therefore paid attention to maximum protection.

“Since we train outside all the time and also like to spend our free time in nature, it is essential for us to start with modern sun protection filters and a sun protection factor of 50+.

“So, we know for sure that we have sunscreen that protects us continuously and with which hardly anything can burn.”

Former USMNT star Landon Donovan is also a spokesperson for skin care stating to the Huffington Post, “First of all, wearing sunscreen everyday was something I neglected forever… I think that it's an important message, especially for men, to understand and take care of your face before and after [activity]," adding that "washing your face with cheap body soap that comes in the locker room doesn't really cut it."

Neuer currently has a shoulder injury and is in danger of missing the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.