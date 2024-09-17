Bayern thrash Dinamo Zagreb 9-2: What's the biggest win in UEFA Champions League history?

Bayern Munich kicked off their 2024-25 Champions League campaign in style with a 9-2 demolition of Dinamo Zagreb.

Bayern Munich beat Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 at the beginning of the Champions League 2024-25 with goals from Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Michael Olise and four goals from Harry Kane.

In this way Bayern Munich established one of the greatest victories in the history of the tournament. But which was the biggest victory in the history of the UEFA Champions League?

Two teams have achieved the largest margin of victory in Champions League history with 8-goal wins. On November 6, 2007, Liverpool defeated Besiktas 8-0, and on December 8, 2015, Real Madrid matched that feat with an 8-0 victory over Malmö FF.

This isn’t the first time Bayern Munich has delivered a 7-goal beatdown in the Champions League. Back on March 13, 2012, they defeated Basel 7-0, and on March 11, 2015, they repeated the feat with a 7-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk.

Bayer Munich’s players after 7-0 win against Basel .IMAGO / Bernd Müller

Most goals in a Champions League match

The Bayern vs. Dinamo Zagreb match will go down as one of the highest-scoring games in Champions League history. Seeing 11 goals in a single match is a rare spectacle at this elite level, but it still falls short of the all-time record.

The highest-scoring match in Champions League history took place on November 22, 2016, when Borussia Dortmund overwhelmed Legia Warsaw 8-4, a stunning 12-goal affair. Monaco’s 8-3 win over Deportivo La Coruña on November 5, 2003, also ranks among the top, as does Bayern’s latest 9-2 thrashing.

Another memorable high-scoring game involving Bayern came on August 14, 2020, when they crushed Lionel Messi’s Barcelona 8-2 in the quarterfinals. It’s clear Bayern has a knack for turning major Champions League games into goal-fests.