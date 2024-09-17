Trending topics:
uefa champions league

Bayern thrash Dinamo Zagreb 9-2: What's the biggest win in UEFA Champions League history?

Bayern Munich kicked off their 2024-25 Champions League campaign in style with a 9-2 demolition of Dinamo Zagreb.

Harry Kane celebrates his third goal at Bayern Munich - Dinamo Zagreb
© IMAGO / Michael WeberHarry Kane celebrates his third goal at Bayern Munich - Dinamo Zagreb

By Gianni Taina

Bayern Munich beat Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 at the beginning of the Champions League 2024-25 with goals from Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Michael Olise and four goals from Harry Kane.

In this way Bayern Munich established one of the greatest victories in the history of the tournament. But which was the biggest victory in the history of the UEFA Champions League?

Two teams have achieved the largest margin of victory in Champions League history with 8-goal wins. On November 6, 2007, Liverpool defeated Besiktas 8-0, and on December 8, 2015, Real Madrid matched that feat with an 8-0 victory over Malmö FF.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time Bayern Munich has delivered a 7-goal beatdown in the Champions League. Back on March 13, 2012, they defeated Basel 7-0, and on March 11, 2015, they repeated the feat with a 7-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk.

Bayer Munich’s players after 7-0 win against Basel .IMAGO / Bernd Müller

Bayer Munich’s players after 7-0 win against Basel .IMAGO / Bernd Müller

Advertisement

Most goals in a Champions League match

The Bayern vs. Dinamo Zagreb match will go down as one of the highest-scoring games in Champions League history. Seeing 11 goals in a single match is a rare spectacle at this elite level, but it still falls short of the all-time record.

Bayern destroy Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 in Champions League opener: Funniest memes and reactions

see also

Bayern destroy Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 in Champions League opener: Funniest memes and reactions

The highest-scoring match in Champions League history took place on November 22, 2016, when Borussia Dortmund overwhelmed Legia Warsaw 8-4, a stunning 12-goal affair. Monaco’s 8-3 win over Deportivo La Coruña on November 5, 2003, also ranks among the top, as does Bayern’s latest 9-2 thrashing.

Advertisement

Another memorable high-scoring game involving Bayern came on August 14, 2020, when they crushed Lionel Messi’s Barcelona 8-2 in the quarterfinals. It’s clear Bayern has a knack for turning major Champions League games into goal-fests.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Buffaloes' Deion Sanders makes big prediction for Travis Hunter
Sports

NCAAF News: Buffaloes' Deion Sanders makes big prediction for Travis Hunter

NFL News: Pittsburgh Steelers legend makes strong statement about QB Justin Fields
NFL

NFL News: Pittsburgh Steelers legend makes strong statement about QB Justin Fields

NFL News: Patriots legend makes unexpected statement about Raiders rookie Brock Bowers
NFL

NFL News: Patriots legend makes unexpected statement about Raiders rookie Brock Bowers

Bayern destroy Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 in Champions League opener: Funniest memes and reactions
Soccer

Bayern destroy Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 in Champions League opener: Funniest memes and reactions

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo