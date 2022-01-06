Bayern take on Borussia Monchengladbach at Allianz Arena in Munich for the 2021-22 Bundesliga Matchweek 18. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Bayern vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021-22 Bundesliga

Bayern and Borussia Monchengladbach meet in Matchweek 18 of the 2021-22 Bundesliga. This game will take place at Allianz Arena in Munich. The league's dominant team wants to win three easy points at home. Here is all the detailed information about this Bundesliga game including the date, time, TV Channel and location.

The last five weeks were victories for Bayern, the team not losing a game in the Bundesliga since Matchweek 12 against Augsburg 1-2 on the road. Bayern's most recent win was 4-0 against Wolfsburg. That was the second game in a row with a clean sheet for them after the 5-0 win against Stuttgart.

Borussia Monchengladbach are in the 14th spot of the table with a negative record of 5-4-8 and 19 points, but the good news for the team was the end of a losing streak of four consecutive defeats, Borussia Monchengladbach recently drew against Hoffenheim 1- 1 on the road.

Bayern vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Date

Bayern and Borussia Monchengladbach play for the 2021-22 Bundesliga Matchweek 18 on Friday, January 7 at Allianz Arena in Munich. The home team's offense is the strongest of the season, and their defense is solid as a wall, it is unlikely that visitors will be able to score a goal.

Bayern vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Bayern vs Borussia Monchengladbach at the 2021-22 Bundesliga

This game for the 2021-22 Bundesliga, Bayern and Borussia Monchengladbach at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Friday, January 7, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by ESPN+