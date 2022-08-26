Bayern Munich will host Borussia Monchengladbach for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Bayern Munich will receive Borussia Monchengladbach in what will be Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The Bundesliga leader and the only team to have won the first three games will go for their fourth win this 2022/2023 season. Bayern Munich are, as they have been for several years and the statistics clearly show why, the top favorites to be proclaimed champions and in these first three games; with 3 wins, 15 goals for and only 1 against, they reaffirmed their favoritism.

Their rivals are another of the teams that have had a very good start. Although they have not won all their games like the Bavarians, Borussia Monchengladbach have 7 points and are second with 6 goals for and 3 against. Although they know it will be a difficult game against Bayern, and even more so at the Allianz Arena, they are confident that they can take the lead from them.

Bayern vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Kick-Off Time

Bayern Munich will play against Borussia Monchengladbach for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga this Saturday, August 27 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Australia: 2:30 AM (August 28)

Bahamas: 12:30 PM

Bangladesh: 8:30 PM

Barbados: 12:30 PM

Belize: 10:30 AM

Botswana: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Brunei: 12:30 AM (August 28)

Burundi: 6:30 PM

Cameroon: 5:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Eswatini: 6:30 PM

Ethiopia: 7:30 PM

Fiji: 4:30 AM (28 August)

France: 6:30 PM

Gambia: 4:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Guyana: 12:30 PM (August 28)

India: 10 PM

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Lesotho: 6:30 PM

Liberia: 4:30 PM

Malawi: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (August 28)

Malta: 6:30 PM

Mauritius: 6:30 PM

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Namibia: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 4:30 AM (28 August)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Pakistan: 9:30 PM

Papua New Guinea: 2:30 AM (28 August)

Philippines: 12:30 AM (August 28)

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Rwanda: 6:30 PM

Sierra Leone: 4:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 PM (August 28)

Solomon Islands: 3:30 AM (28 August)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

South Sudan: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sri Lanka: 10 PM

Sudan: 6:30 PM

Tanzania: 7:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:30 PM

Uganda: 7:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Zambia: 5:30 PM

Zimbabwe: 5:30 PM

Bayern vs Borussia Monchengladbach: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Brunei: Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go

Burundi: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Canada: Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet World Now

France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Gambia: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Go

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Startimes World Football

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, JioTV, Sony LIV

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Kenya: Startimes World Football

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go

Malta: TSN5 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mauritius: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Startimes World Football

Pakistan: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Rwanda: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Sierra Leone: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 2

South Africa: Startimes World Football

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Tanzania: Startimes World Football

Uganda: Startimes World Football

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football

USA: ESPN+

