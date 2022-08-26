Bayern Munich will receive Borussia Monchengladbach in what will be Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The Bundesliga leader and the only team to have won the first three games will go for their fourth win this 2022/2023 season. Bayern Munich are, as they have been for several years and the statistics clearly show why, the top favorites to be proclaimed champions and in these first three games; with 3 wins, 15 goals for and only 1 against, they reaffirmed their favoritism.
Their rivals are another of the teams that have had a very good start. Although they have not won all their games like the Bavarians, Borussia Monchengladbach have 7 points and are second with 6 goals for and 3 against. Although they know it will be a difficult game against Bayern, and even more so at the Allianz Arena, they are confident that they can take the lead from them.
Bayern vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Kick-Off Time
Bayern Munich will play against Borussia Monchengladbach for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga this Saturday, August 27 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Australia: 2:30 AM (August 28)
Bahamas: 12:30 PM
Bangladesh: 8:30 PM
Barbados: 12:30 PM
Belize: 10:30 AM
Botswana: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Brunei: 12:30 AM (August 28)
Burundi: 6:30 PM
Cameroon: 5:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Eswatini: 6:30 PM
Ethiopia: 7:30 PM
Fiji: 4:30 AM (28 August)
France: 6:30 PM
Gambia: 4:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Guyana: 12:30 PM (August 28)
India: 10 PM
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Lesotho: 6:30 PM
Liberia: 4:30 PM
Malawi: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (August 28)
Malta: 6:30 PM
Mauritius: 6:30 PM
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Namibia: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 4:30 AM (28 August)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Pakistan: 9:30 PM
Papua New Guinea: 2:30 AM (28 August)
Philippines: 12:30 AM (August 28)
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Rwanda: 6:30 PM
Sierra Leone: 4:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 PM (August 28)
Solomon Islands: 3:30 AM (28 August)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
South Sudan: 6:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sri Lanka: 10 PM
Sudan: 6:30 PM
Tanzania: 7:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:30 PM
Uganda: 7:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Zambia: 5:30 PM
Zimbabwe: 5:30 PM
Bayern vs Borussia Monchengladbach: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Brunei: Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go
Burundi: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Canada: Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet World Now
France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Gambia: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Go
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Startimes World Football
India: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, JioTV, Sony LIV
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Kenya: Startimes World Football
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go
Malta: TSN5 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mauritius: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Startimes World Football
Pakistan: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Rwanda: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Sierra Leone: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 2
South Africa: Startimes World Football
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Tanzania: Startimes World Football
Uganda: Startimes World Football
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football
USA: ESPN+