Bayern vs Freiburg: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Bundesliga in your country

Matchday 7 of the 2023-2024 Bundesliga has the defending champions aiming to close the gap. It involves Bayern facing Freiburg at Allianz Arena. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Bayern have not had the perfect start to the season as they are used to considering they aren’t the leader. They are coming off a close midweek victory against Copenhagen in the Champions League, so they must find their tune for the first position not to be very distant.

Freiburg are going to compete for another position among the best six teams in the league, with a performance that has matched their expectations thus far. Despite being defeated by West Ham a few days ago, they triumphed in their last appearance in the tournament.

Bayern vs Freiburg: Kick-Off Time

Bayern will confront Freiburg at Allianz Arena on Matchday 7 of the 2023-2024 Bundesliga this Sunday, October 8.

Argentina: 12:30 PM

Australia: 1:30 AM (October 9)

Bangladesh: 9:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 12:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 3:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 10:30 AM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 11:30 PM

Mexico: 9:30 AM

Morocco: 4:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 3:30 AM (October 9)

Nigeria: 4:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 11:30 PM

South Africa: 5:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

How to watch Bayern vs Freiburg in your country

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: Nosso Futebol

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 5, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Greece: Nova Sports 3

India: SONY TEN 2, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: Sky Sport 257,SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 4 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3,StarHub TV+

South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 5

UK: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra

United States: ESPN+