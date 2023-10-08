Matchday 7 of the 2023-2024 Bundesliga has the defending champions aiming to close the gap. It involves Bayern facing Freiburg at Allianz Arena. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Bayern have not had the perfect start to the season as they are used to considering they aren’t the leader. They are coming off a close midweek victory against Copenhagen in the Champions League, so they must find their tune for the first position not to be very distant.
Freiburg are going to compete for another position among the best six teams in the league, with a performance that has matched their expectations thus far. Despite being defeated by West Ham a few days ago, they triumphed in their last appearance in the tournament.
Bayern vs Freiburg: Kick-Off Time
Bayern will confront Freiburg at Allianz Arena on Matchday 7 of the 2023-2024 Bundesliga this Sunday, October 8.
Argentina: 12:30 PM
Australia: 1:30 AM (October 9)
Bangladesh: 9:30 PM
Belgium: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 12:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)
Croatia: 5:30 PM
Denmark: 5:30 PM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 3:30 PM
Greece: 6:30 PM
India: 9:00 PM
Indonesia: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Israel: 6:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Jamaica: 10:30 AM
Kenya: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 11:30 PM
Mexico: 9:30 AM
Morocco: 4:30 PM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 3:30 AM (October 9)
Nigeria: 4:30 PM
Norway: 5:30 PM
Poland: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:30 PM
Serbia: 5:30 PM
Singapore: 11:30 PM
South Africa: 5:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sweden: 5:30 PM
Switzerland: 5:30 PM
UAE: 7:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)
How to watch Bayern vs Freiburg in your country
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: Nosso Futebol
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 5, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Greece: Nova Sports 3
India: SONY TEN 2, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: Sky Sport 257,SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 4 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3,StarHub TV+
South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 5
UK: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra
United States: ESPN+