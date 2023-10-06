Paris Saint-Germain‘s takeover by Qatar Sports Investments in 2011 turned the French side around. Thiago Silva was one of the first big-name signings the club made thanks to the financial takeover, which eventually let them land the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi.

The Brazilian defender became a fan favorite during his eight-year stint at the Parc des Princes, being the team’s captain and helping PSG become the European heavyweight it is today.

Unlike the veteran center-back, Ney and Leo left the French capital in bad terms. The former Barcelona duo’s reunion didn’t go to plan and now both are playing outside Europe. Silva, however, seems to think his former club made a mistake by letting them go.

Thiago Silva’s surprising like on Instagram

Thiago Silva shocked the soccer community by liking an Instagram post which calls out Paris Saint-Germain for getting rid of Messi, Neymar, and Marco Verratti in the summer.

It’s unclear whether the 39-year-old did it on purpose or if it was just an accidental like, but it still gave a lot to talk about on social media. Either way, Silva will always be remembered as a hero in Paris.

How many games has Thiago Silva played for PSG?

Thiago Silva made 315 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain, recording 17 goals and six assists. He also won an impressive 25 trophies in eight years at the club, including seven Ligue 1 titles.