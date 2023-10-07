Porto vs Portimonense: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Primeira Liga in your country

Matchday 8 of the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga has a champion aspirant with a favorable matchup to get closer to the first position. It involves Porto facing Portimonense at Estadio Do Dragao. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Porto had started the season very well at least in the league, but their terrible week set behind in the most important competitions. They have to bounce back after losing to Benfica in the rivalry match to avoid falling too far behind the leading teams.

Portimonense are in the bottom half of the standings in this part of the calendar due to a slow start earlier. However, they are coming off a significant away victory that has propelled them to the middle of the standings after seven matchups.

Porto vs Portimonense: Kick-Off Time

Porto will confront Portimonense at Estadio Do Dragao on Matchday 8 of the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga this Sunday, October 8.

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Greece: 8:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Porto vs Portimonense in your country

Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica

Brazil: Star+

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 8

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Greece: Cosmote Sport 6 HD

International: Onefootball, GOLTV Play, Bet365

Italy: DAZN

Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

United States: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol