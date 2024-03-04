Bayern will face off against Lazio for the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here, you’ll find detailed insights on this encounter, including guidance on accessing television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country to watch the match.
The second match of the series has turned out to be far more balanced than initially predicted. Despite being the clear favorite, Bayern Munich struggled against a Lazio side that haven’t been particularly impressive this season, yet managed to hold their ground at home.
The Italians secured a 1-0 victory, which, while seemingly modest, leaves room for a significant shift in the second leg in Germany. Moreover, despite facing a challenging period, Bayern Munich have a well-known reputation for elevating their performance in the Champions League, making it unwise to underestimate them.
Bayern vs Lazio: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (March 7)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 7)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (March 7)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 7)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 7)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (March 7)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 7)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 7)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (March 7)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Bayern vs Lazio: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+, ESPN
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SonyLIV
Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 3
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1
Germany: Sport1, Amazon Prime Video
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+ App, LiveScore App, discovery+
Israel: 5Sport
Italy: Sky Sport 252, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, Canale 5
Jamaica: SportsMax App, Flow Sports App, SportsMax 2, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2
Sweden: TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport D 2 Blue Sport 2 Live Sport1 Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD
United Kingdom: discovery+ App, BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+, TNT Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX