Bayern vs Lazio: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 5, 2024

Bayern will face off against Lazio for the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here, you’ll find detailed insights on this encounter, including guidance on accessing television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country to watch the match.

[Watch Bayern vs Lazio online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The second match of the series has turned out to be far more balanced than initially predicted. Despite being the clear favorite, Bayern Munich struggled against a Lazio side that haven’t been particularly impressive this season, yet managed to hold their ground at home.

The Italians secured a 1-0 victory, which, while seemingly modest, leaves room for a significant shift in the second leg in Germany. Moreover, despite facing a challenging period, Bayern Munich have a well-known reputation for elevating their performance in the Champions League, making it unwise to underestimate them.

Bayern vs Lazio: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (March 7)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 7)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (March 7)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 7)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 7)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (March 7)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 7)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 7)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (March 7)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Bayern vs Lazio: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SonyLIV

Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 3

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: Sport1, Amazon Prime Video

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TNT Sports 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+ App, LiveScore App, discovery+

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: Sky Sport 252, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, Canale 5

Jamaica: SportsMax App, Flow Sports App, SportsMax 2, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

Sweden: TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport D 2 Blue Sport 2 Live Sport1 Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

United Kingdom: discovery+ App, BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+, TNT Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX