Bayern host Mainz on Matchday 12 in 2022-2023 Bundesliga. The game will be played at Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. The game will be available for the US in fuboTV (7-day free trial).
Last Wednesday, Bayern Munich gave another powerful exhibition after crushing Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League. With that result, Julian Nagelsmann's team secured the top spot in Group C and now they can totally focus in the 2022-2023 Bundesliga. At the moment, Bayern are on second place in Germany with 22 points, one behind the surprising leader: Union Berlin.
Mainz are having a strong start for their season fighting for a place towards European competitions. Mainz have 18 points in 11 games and hold the sixth place in the table after two consecutive wins against Werder Bremen and FC Köln. Now, they'll face their toughest challenge of the season.
Bayern vs Mainz: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 10:30 AM
Australia: 11:30 PM (AEST)
Bangladesh: 7:30 PM
Belgium: 3:30 PM
Brazil: 10:30 AM
Cameroon: 2:30 PM
Canada: 9:30 AM (ET)
Costa Rica: 7:30 AM
Croatia: 3:30 PM
Denmark: 3:30 PM
Ecuador: 8:30 AM
Egypt: 3:30 PM
France: 3:30 PM
Germany: 3:30 PM
Ghana: 1:30 PM
India: 7 PM
Indonesia: 8:30 PM
Iran: 5 PM
Ireland: 2:30 PM
Israel: 4:30 PM
Italy: 3:30 PM
Jamaica: 8:30 AM
Japan: 10:30 PM
Kenya: 4:30 PM
Malaysia: 9:30 PM
Mexico: 8:30 AM (CDMX)
Morocco: 2:30 PM
Netherlands: 3:30 PM
New Zealand: 2:30 AM (Sunday, October 30)
Nigeria: 2:30 PM
Norway: 3:30 PM
Poland: 3:30 PM
Portugal: 2:30 PM
Qatar: 4:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 4:30 PM
Senegal: 1.30 PM
Serbia: 3:30 PM
Singapore: 9:30 PM
South Africa: 3:30 PM
South Korea: 10:30 PM
Spain: 3:30 PM
Sweden: 3:30 PM
Switzerland: 3:30 PM
Tanzania: 4:30 PM
Trinidad & Tobago: 9:30 AM
Tunisia: 2:30 PM
Uganda: 4:30 PM
UAE: 5:30 PM
UK: 2:30PM
United States: 9:30 AM (ET)
Bayern vs Mainz: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Cameroon: StarTimes App
Canada: Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet.ca
Costa Rica: Sky HD
Croatia: Sportklub 2 Croatia
Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN 4 Sur, ESPN3, Star+
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1
Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2
Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
India: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola, Mola TV App
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno
Japan: SKY PerfecTV LIVE
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: SportKlub 2 Serbia
Singapore: HUB Sports 2, StarHub TV+
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
South Korea: TVING
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Top Event
Tanzania: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Tunisia: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Uganda: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
UAE: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3
United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), ESPN+