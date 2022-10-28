Bayern Munich and Mainz will clash at Allianz Arena on Matchday 12 of 2022-2023 Bundesliga. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Bayern vs Mainz: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Bundesliga in your country

Bayern host Mainz on Matchday 12 in 2022-2023 Bundesliga. The game will be played at Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. The game will be available for the US in fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Last Wednesday, Bayern Munich gave another powerful exhibition after crushing Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League. With that result, Julian Nagelsmann's team secured the top spot in Group C and now they can totally focus in the 2022-2023 Bundesliga. At the moment, Bayern are on second place in Germany with 22 points, one behind the surprising leader: Union Berlin.

Mainz are having a strong start for their season fighting for a place towards European competitions. Mainz have 18 points in 11 games and hold the sixth place in the table after two consecutive wins against Werder Bremen and FC Köln. Now, they'll face their toughest challenge of the season.

