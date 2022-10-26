While he shines for Bayern Munich in his first season since leaving Liverpool, Sadio Mane is already looking forward to playing in the upcoming FIFA World Cup with Senegal. With less than a month for Qatar 2022, he predicted who could win the title.

Sadio Mane is going through a fantastic moment in his career. Following an incredible tenure at Liverpool, the Senegalese superstar got off to an amazing start to his stint with Bayern Munich this season.

On top of that, this year has so far been particularly great for him at the international level. Shortly after leading his country to continental glory at the 2022 AFCON, Mane helped Senegal punch a ticket to Qatar 2022.

The highly anticipated FIFA World Cup is less than a month away from us, and world soccer can't stop thinking about it. Mane was recently asked about the candidates to win the competition, and he didn't have any doubt.

Sadio Mane says Lionel Messi's Argentina are favorites for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

“Which other teams apart from Senegal would be your favourites at the World Cup? Argentina," Mane told ESPN following Bayern Munich's 3-0 win over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

"I saw Messi yesterday, he’s an unbeliavable player. Yeah, Argentina is one of the favorites. Argentina, Brazil, Germany, France, England... I think there are few teams which can win the World Cup and Argentina is one of them."

Argentina are without any doubt one of the teams to watch in Qatar. Not only they are the reigning Copa America champions, but they also head into the World Cup riding on an impressive unbeaten run.

With Lionel Messi also performing at an incredible level for Paris Saint-Germain, La Albiceleste have reasons for optimism. Will they have what it takes to succeed?