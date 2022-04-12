Bayern Munich will try to turn around the series and advance to the next round of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League when they host Villarreal today at Allianz Arena. Although the home side is the big favorite to take the win, it should not underestimate the Spanish team, which took a 1-0 win in the first leg. Here, you will find the time of this UCL Knockout phase soccer match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, tune in to DAZN.
The first leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals finished in a shocking result at El Madrigal. Arnaut Danjuma put Villarreal ahead in the 8th minute and Bayern failed to find the equalizer, although the German side clearly dominated the match.
Villarreal even scored a second goal, but it was disallowed. The Spanish team coached by Unai Emery will have a tough challenge today against one of the best teams in Europe. Villarreal will try to keep their advantage and wait for counter-attacks, while Bayern will probably put everything they have to turn around the series and earn a spot in the UEFA Champions League semifinals.
Bayern vs Villarreal: Starting time of the game
Bayern vs Villarreal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
