Wolfsburg's need to be at their best in the Bundesliga came early, as matchday 2 of the Bundesliga sees them visit the fearsome Bayern Munich. Find out in this story how to enjoy the broadcast of this match from the United States.

Bayern vs Wolfsburg: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream the 2022-2023 Bundesliga

After their explosive start to the 2022-2023 Bundesliga season, Bayern Munich should be Germany's most avoided opponent. Fate decreed that it is Wolfsburg's turn to play for pride against the Bavarian steamroller on matchday 2. Read on to find out how to watch this match in the United States.

Simple: Julian Nagelsmann's team was intimidating. Against reigning Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt, they threw their entire attacking arsenal into action and hammered them 6-1 away. Including a goal from their luxury signing, the Senegalese Sadio Mané.

For their part, Wolfsburg are aware that although their match against Bayern looks very difficult, they also have a powerful weapon: their coach Niko Kovac. The former Croatian player knows the guts of the institution and many of the players in the current squad after having coached them in 2018-2019.

Bayern vs Wolfsburg: Date

The key question is: Will Wolfsburg survive the ruthless attack of Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich? For starters, they will have to do better than in their Bundesliga debut in which they drew 2-2 with Werder Bremen. The answer to this question will be answered on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the Allianz Arena in Bavaria.

Bayern vs Wolfsburg: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 PM

PT: 8:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Bayern vs Wolfsburg:

For all Bundesliga fans who don't want to miss the goals that Bayern Munich promises to score against VFL Wolfsburg in matchday 2 of the Bundesliga, the match will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.