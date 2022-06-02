Belgium and Netherlands will clash off on Friday at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group A4. Check out how to watch or live stream online free the game in the US and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Belgium and Netherlands will clash at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 2:45 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this League A Group A4 soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV, and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their 128th overall meeting. No surprises here as it is the Netherlands who are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 55 occasions so far; Belgium men's national soccer have grabbed a triumph 41 times to this day, and a great number of 31 matches have ended in a draw.

Their last game was played on October 16, 2018, and it ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw in an International Friendly. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.

Belgium vs Netherlands: Match Information

Date: Friday, June 3, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels

Live Stream: FuboTV in the US, DAZN in Canada

Belgium vs Netherlands: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Belgium vs Netherlands: Storylines

Since losing to France and Italy in the UEFA Nations League last year, the Red Devils have gone undefeated in four games, winning two. Meanwhile, the Oranje have gone nine games undefeated, winning six of those games.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to April 30, 1905, when The Flying Dutchmen earned a 4-1 win in a friendly exhibition. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points on Matchday 1.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Belgium and Netherlands in the U.S. and Canada

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group A4 match between Belgium and Netherlands, to be played on Friday at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are ViX, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

Belgium vs Netherlands: Predictions And Odds

The odds are slightly in favor of Belgium. FanDuel see them as the favorites to claim their first win in the new Nations League edition, and thus, they have given them +120 odds. The away side Netherlands, meanwhile, have +200 odds to cause an upset this weekend on the first matchday, while a tie would result in a +230 payout.

FanDuel Belgium +120 Tie +230 Netherlands +200

* Odds by FanDuel