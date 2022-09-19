Belgium will host Wales for the Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League Group A1. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States and Canada.

Belgium will receive Wales for the Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League Group A4. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Of the four groups that make up League A of the Nations League, this is the only one in which all the members will go to the next World Cup, which is undoubtedly a guarantee that the games that take place there will be very interesting, and above all that will serve as preparation for what will be the next Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The locals had a bad start losing 4-1 against the Netherlands, but then they achieved 3 consecutive victories and now they want to keep the first place. Wales have not been able to win, and in four games they have obtained 1 points from 1 draw and 3 losses. There are only two games left and they urgently need a victory to have a chance of avoiding relegation.

Belgium vs Wales: Date

This UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 game between Belgium and Wales that will take place at the King Baudouin Stadium in north-west Brussels, Belgium will be played on Thursday, September 22 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Belgium vs Wales: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Belgium vs Wales

This game for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League between Belgium and Wales at the King Baudouin Stadium in north-west Brussels, Belgium will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (free trial) and DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options for US: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App.

