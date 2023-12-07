The 2023-2024 Portuguese Primeira Liga continues with a very interesting match between Benfica and Farense. The home team needs a win to still be in te competition for the title.
[Watch Benfica vs Farense online in the US on Fanatiz]
The competition in Portugal this year has been intense. Sporting Lisboa leads the pack with 31 points, closely trailed by Benfica at 29 points and Porto not far behind with 28 points.
Farense has had a reasonably good start, but it’s not been their finest. With five wins, six losses, and one draw, they currently hold the 8th position with 16 points. A win against Benfica would significantly strengthen their position and improve their chances of moving up into the top spots.
Benfica vs Farense: Kick-Off Time
Benfica and Farense play for the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga on Friday, December 8 at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica at Lisboa, Portugal. Benfica needs a win to keep up the pace and still be in the competition for the title, while a victory for Farense could get them closer to spots of European tournaments.
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM December 9
Belgium: 7:00 PM
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 7:00 PM
Denmark: 7:00 PM
Egypt: 8:00 PM
France: 7:00 PM
Germany: 7:00 PM
Ghana: 6:00 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM December 9
Iran: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 6:00 PM
Israel: 8:00 PM
Italy: 7:00 PM
Jamaica: 1:00 AM December 9
Malaysia: 2:00 AM December 9
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Morocco: 7:00 PM
Netherlands: 7:00 PM
New Zealand: 7:00 AM December 9
Nigeria: 7:00 PM
Norway: 7:00 PM
Poland: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 6:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM
Serbia: 7:00 PM
Singapore: 2:00 AM December 9
South Africa: 8:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Sweden: 7:00 PM
Switzerland: 7:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
UK: 6:00 PM
United States: 1:00 PM
Benfica vs Farense: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica
Brazil: DirecTV GO, ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro, Star+
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 6, Benfica TV INT.
Germany: DAZN Germany, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: DAZN Italia
Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland
Portugal: Benfica TV
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, Benfica TV INT., Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
United Kingdom: Benfica TV INT.
United States: Benfica TV INT., GOLTV, GolTV Espanol, Fanatiz USA