Benfica vs Farense: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Primeira Liga in your country

The 2023-2024 Portuguese Primeira Liga continues with a very interesting match between Benfica and Farense. The home team needs a win to still be in te competition for the title.

[Watch Benfica vs Farense online in the US on Fanatiz]

The competition in Portugal this year has been intense. Sporting Lisboa leads the pack with 31 points, closely trailed by Benfica at 29 points and Porto not far behind with 28 points.

Farense has had a reasonably good start, but it’s not been their finest. With five wins, six losses, and one draw, they currently hold the 8th position with 16 points. A win against Benfica would significantly strengthen their position and improve their chances of moving up into the top spots.

Benfica vs Farense: Kick-Off Time

Benfica and Farense play for the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga on Friday, December 8 at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica at Lisboa, Portugal. Benfica needs a win to keep up the pace and still be in the competition for the title, while a victory for Farense could get them closer to spots of European tournaments.

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM December 9

Belgium: 7:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 7:00 PM

Denmark: 7:00 PM

Egypt: 8:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM December 9

Iran: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Israel: 8:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Jamaica: 1:00 AM December 9

Malaysia: 2:00 AM December 9

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

New Zealand: 7:00 AM December 9

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Norway: 7:00 PM

Poland: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

Singapore: 2:00 AM December 9

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

Sweden: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM

Benfica vs Farense: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica

Brazil: DirecTV GO, ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro, Star+

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 6, Benfica TV INT.

Germany: DAZN Germany, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: DAZN Italia

Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland

Portugal: Benfica TV

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, Benfica TV INT., Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

United Kingdom: Benfica TV INT.

United States: Benfica TV INT., GOLTV, GolTV Espanol, Fanatiz USA