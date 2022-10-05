Benfica play against PSG at the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Benfica and PSG meet in a game for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on October 5, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). The home team is stronger than ever and they don't want to give in to anyone. Here is all the detailed information about this 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League potential lineups. If you are in the US, you can watch this game live on FuboTV (free trial).

Benfica are the second deadliest team in Group H with two wins and no losses, they won their two games against Maccabi Haifa 2-0 and against Juventus 2-1. So far they have a good attack but their defense is much better.

PSG as big favorites still have much more to prove, but so far they are dominating the standings within the group thanks to two easy wins against the same teams that Benfica defeated in the last two weeks.

Benfica probable lineup

Benfica have a lethal attacking strategy, but they tend to read the opponents before scoring goals and most Benfica goals were scored after the first 40 minutes, that means Benfica's defense likes to withstand the attack of rivals to wear them down.

During Benfica's most recent victory against Juventus, the Portuguese made a defensive error and allowed the only goal against (4th minute) they have after two games.

This is the likely Benfica’s lineup for this game: Vlachodimos; Bah, A. Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Florentino, Fernandez; Neres, R. Silva, Mario; Ramos

PSG probable lineup

PSG have the best forwards and midfielders available not only in France but in much of Europe, with Messi, Mbappe and Neymar anything is possible. But so far their only biggest win came against an underdog like Maccabi Haifa, they won 3-1.

Most of the starters will play against Benfica, so far Mbappe is PSG's top scorer with two goals, and Messi only has one goal scored in Israel against Maccabi Haifa.

This is the likely PSG’s lineup for this game: Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Pereira, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar.