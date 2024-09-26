Trending topics:
MLS

Gregg Berhalter edges closer to Chicago Fire job according to sources

Former USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter is close to getting the vacant Chicago Fire position after a horrific two years with the national team.

United States head coach Gregg Berhalter directs his players during the Group A match between the United States and Uruguay on Monday July 1, 2024 at Arrowhead stadium in Kansas City, MO.
© IMAGOUnited States head coach Gregg Berhalter directs his players during the Group A match between the United States and Uruguay on Monday July 1, 2024 at Arrowhead stadium in Kansas City, MO.

By Kelvin Loyola

Gregg Berhalter looks set to return to Major League Soccer after an up-and-down stint with the USMNT, which ended in his firing after the US bombed out in the 2024 Copa America.

According to Tom Bogert, Berhalter is reportedly a finalist for the sporting director role with the Chicago Fire but could also take on a dual role, which would mean that he could return to coaching. The Fire reportedly spoke to Berhalter, and the coach is considering the position.

Berhalter is also reportedly a candidate for the San Jose Earthquakes job, but neither position is considered prestigious in MLS circles, as both teams have struggled significantly over the last few years.

Advertisement

Gregg Berhalter’s Coaching Profile

Gregg Berhalter’s coaching style is characterized by a strong emphasis on tactical organization, possession-based play, and player development. He prioritizes a high-pressing system that encourages players to win the ball back quickly, fostering an attacking mindset. Berhalter also values versatility, often deploying players in multiple positions to maximize their skills and adaptability on the field.

Gregg Berhalter with the USMNT

Gregg Berhalter with the USMNT

Advertisement

Communication and relationships are key elements of his approach; he believes in building a cohesive team culture where players understand their roles and responsibilities. Additionally, Berhalter focuses on instilling a sense of accountability and professionalism among his players, ensuring they are mentally prepared for high-pressure situations.

USMNT: The legacy of Gregg Berhalter

see also

USMNT: The legacy of Gregg Berhalter

In two stints with the USMNT, Gregg Berhalter achieved a 44-17-13 record and guided the team to a round of 16 run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He also won the CONCACAF Nations League titles in 2019–20 and 2023–24, as well as the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2021.

Advertisement
kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Dabo Swinney sends clear message to Stanford ahead of ACC Week 5 showdown
Sports

NCAAF News: Dabo Swinney sends clear message to Stanford ahead of ACC Week 5 showdown

NFL News: Matt Nagy admits Andy Reid, Chiefs face big decision about Patrick Mahomes' offense
NFL

NFL News: Matt Nagy admits Andy Reid, Chiefs face big decision about Patrick Mahomes' offense

NCAAF News: Buffaloes' Travis Hunter subtly fires back at Richard Sherman, critics
Sports

NCAAF News: Buffaloes' Travis Hunter subtly fires back at Richard Sherman, critics

Robert Lewandowski's strong advice for Barcelona teammate and rising star Lamine Yamal
Soccer

Robert Lewandowski's strong advice for Barcelona teammate and rising star Lamine Yamal

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo