Gregg Berhalter edges closer to Chicago Fire job according to sources

Former USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter is close to getting the vacant Chicago Fire position after a horrific two years with the national team.

Gregg Berhalter looks set to return to Major League Soccer after an up-and-down stint with the USMNT, which ended in his firing after the US bombed out in the 2024 Copa America.

According to Tom Bogert, Berhalter is reportedly a finalist for the sporting director role with the Chicago Fire but could also take on a dual role, which would mean that he could return to coaching. The Fire reportedly spoke to Berhalter, and the coach is considering the position.

Berhalter is also reportedly a candidate for the San Jose Earthquakes job, but neither position is considered prestigious in MLS circles, as both teams have struggled significantly over the last few years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gregg Berhalter’s Coaching Profile



Gregg Berhalter’s coaching style is characterized by a strong emphasis on tactical organization, possession-based play, and player development. He prioritizes a high-pressing system that encourages players to win the ball back quickly, fostering an attacking mindset. Berhalter also values versatility, often deploying players in multiple positions to maximize their skills and adaptability on the field.

Gregg Berhalter with the USMNT

Advertisement

Communication and relationships are key elements of his approach; he believes in building a cohesive team culture where players understand their roles and responsibilities. Additionally, Berhalter focuses on instilling a sense of accountability and professionalism among his players, ensuring they are mentally prepared for high-pressure situations.

Advertisement

see also USMNT: The legacy of Gregg Berhalter

In two stints with the USMNT, Gregg Berhalter achieved a 44-17-13 record and guided the team to a round of 16 run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He also won the CONCACAF Nations League titles in 2019–20 and 2023–24, as well as the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2021.