Benfica and PSG will clash off at Estadio Da Luz in the third matchday of Group H of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Benfica vs PSG: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream UEFA Champions League 2022-2023

Paris Saint-Germain will travel to Lisbon, Portugal to face Benfica at Estadio Da Luz on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League League Group H. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this Champions League Group Stage soccer match in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their seventh overall meeting. Surprisingly, Benfica are the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, winning three games so far; Paris Saint-Germain have celebrated a victory two times to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on December 10, 2013, when the game ended in a 2-1 win for the Eagles at home in the UCL Group Stage. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, in the new 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League campaign.

Benfica vs PSG: Date

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League Group H Matchday 3 game between Benfica and PSG will be played on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Estadio Da Luz in Lisbon.

Benfica vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Benfica vs PSG in UEFA Champions League 2022-23

The match to be played between Benfica and PSG on the third matchday of the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Group Stage, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) and Paramount+ in the United States. Other options for the US include TUDN.com, Univision NOW, UniMás, VIX+, TUDN App, TUDN USA.