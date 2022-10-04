For Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage, Benfica will receive PSG. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
It will be one of the most interesting duels of Matchday 3 of this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. The two leaders of group H will play against each other in what promises to be an exciting duel. The locals come from giving the surprise by beating Juventus 2-1 as visitors, after losing 1-0.
Paris Saint-Germain are one of the main candidates this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League has thanks to their star-studded squad. This year, as if that were not enough, better performances have been seen from the Parisian team, which invites hope. Without a doubt the main objective for them is to win their first UCL, and they want to prove it game by game.
Benfica vs PSG: Kick-Off Time
Benfica will play against PSG for the Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Wednesday, October 5 at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal.
Argentina: 4 PM
Australia: 5 AM (October 6)
Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 6)
Belgium: 9 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Cameroon: 8 PM
Canada: 3 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 1 PM
Croatia: 9 PM
Denmark: 9 PM
Ecuador: 2 PM
Egypt: 9 PM
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 6)
Indonesia: 2 AM (October 6)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 8 PM
Israel: 10 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Japan: 4 AM (October 6)
Kenya: 10 PM
Malaysia: 3 AM (October 6)
Mexico: 2 PM
Morocco: 8 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
New Zealand: 7 AM (October 6)
Nigeria: 8 PM
Norway: 9 PM
Poland: 9 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
Qatar: 10 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10 PM
Senegal: 7 PM
Serbia: 9 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (October 6)
South Africa: 9 PM
South Korea: 4 AM (October 6)
Spain: 9 PM
Sweden: 9 PM
Switzerland: 9 PM
Tanzania: 10 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM
Tunisia: 7 PM
Uganda: 10 PM
UAE: 9 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
Benfica vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2
Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brazil
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN2
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3
France: Free, Canal+ France, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety
India: Sony Six HD, Sony Six, JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Sport 24 Extra
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 4, LiveScore App, BT Sport 5, BTSport.com
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 254, Sky Sport Calcio
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Japan: WOW Prime
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO max
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu
New Zealand: SparkSport
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium 2, TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3
Portugal: TVI, TVI Player, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: Movistar Champions League 4, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety
Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Uganda: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3
United Kingdom: BT Sport 4, BT Sport App, BT Sport 5, LiveScore App, BTSport.com
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN App, VIX+, TUDN.com