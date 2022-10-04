PSG will visit Benfica for the Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Benfica vs PSG: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

For Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage, Benfica will receive PSG. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

It will be one of the most interesting duels of Matchday 3 of this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. The two leaders of group H will play against each other in what promises to be an exciting duel. The locals come from giving the surprise by beating Juventus 2-1 as visitors, after losing 1-0.

Paris Saint-Germain are one of the main candidates this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League has thanks to their star-studded squad. This year, as if that were not enough, better performances have been seen from the Parisian team, which invites hope. Without a doubt the main objective for them is to win their first UCL, and they want to prove it game by game.

Benfica vs PSG: Kick-Off Time

Benfica will play against PSG for the Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Wednesday, October 5 at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal.

Argentina: 4 PM

Australia: 5 AM (October 6)

Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 6)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 1 PM

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Ecuador: 2 PM

Egypt: 9 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 6)

Indonesia: 2 AM (October 6)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Japan: 4 AM (October 6)

Kenya: 10 PM

Malaysia: 3 AM (October 6)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 8 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 7 AM (October 6)

Nigeria: 8 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Qatar: 10 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10 PM

Senegal: 7 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (October 6)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Korea: 4 AM (October 6)

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Tunisia: 7 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UAE: 9 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Benfica vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2

Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brazil

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN2

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

France: Free, Canal+ France, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety

India: Sony Six HD, Sony Six, JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Sport 24 Extra

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 4, LiveScore App, BT Sport 5, BTSport.com

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 254, Sky Sport Calcio

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Japan: WOW Prime

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO max

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu

New Zealand: SparkSport

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium 2, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3

Portugal: TVI, TVI Player, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar Champions League 4, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Uganda: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

United Kingdom: BT Sport 4, BT Sport App, BT Sport 5, LiveScore App, BTSport.com

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN App, VIX+, TUDN.com

