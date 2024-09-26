Jerry Jones had a great opportunity to sign a former head coach. Things might have been very different for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL with a 1-2 record. Although Jerry Jones gave a boost to the franchise with contract extensions for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, the controversial owner didn’t make moves for the other side of the ball.

The defense has been terrible allowing 72 points in two consecutive games at home. Furthermore, running backs like Alvin Kamara and Derrick Henry took advantage of how weak is this unit to stop any threat on the ground.

Right now, with the Super Bowl as an unrealistic goal, the Cowboys have no margin of error if they want to make the playoffs. Their schedule is really tough with teams on the horizon such as the Steelers, Lions and 49ers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is the new defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys?

Mike Zimmer took over as defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys after Dan Quinn left America’s Team to become the head coach of the Washington Commanders.

However, during the first weeks of the offseason, Rex Ryan emerged as a huge first option for Jerry Jones, but, it didn’t happen. Now, in an interview with ESPN Radio, the former head coach of the Jets explained why he rejected the Cowboys.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: CeeDee Lamb sends clear message to Dak Prescott after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

“I could have fixed the Cowboys’ defense in a New York minute. But, that being said, they couldn’t pony up the money or I would have been there. You brought in a guy that was 29th in the league his last two years at Minnesota (Mike Zimmer). The enthusiasm he brings when he left, that’s the guy that’s gonna inspire you? This can go really bad for Dallas.”