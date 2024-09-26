Trending topics:
NFL News: Jerry Jones missed big chance to sign great coach for Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones had a great opportunity to sign a former head coach. Things might have been very different for the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesJerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL with a 1-2 record. Although Jerry Jones gave a boost to the franchise with contract extensions for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, the controversial owner didn’t make moves for the other side of the ball.

The defense has been terrible allowing 72 points in two consecutive games at home. Furthermore, running backs like Alvin Kamara and Derrick Henry took advantage of how weak is this unit to stop any threat on the ground.

Right now, with the Super Bowl as an unrealistic goal, the Cowboys have no margin of error if they want to make the playoffs. Their schedule is really tough with teams on the horizon such as the Steelers, Lions and 49ers.

Who is the new defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys?

Mike Zimmer took over as defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys after Dan Quinn left America’s Team to become the head coach of the Washington Commanders.

However, during the first weeks of the offseason, Rex Ryan emerged as a huge first option for Jerry Jones, but, it didn’t happen. Now, in an interview with ESPN Radio, the former head coach of the Jets explained why he rejected the Cowboys.

NFL News: CeeDee Lamb sends clear message to Dak Prescott after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

NFL News: CeeDee Lamb sends clear message to Dak Prescott after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

“I could have fixed the Cowboys’ defense in a New York minute. But, that being said, they couldn’t pony up the money or I would have been there. You brought in a guy that was 29th in the league his last two years at Minnesota (Mike Zimmer). The enthusiasm he brings when he left, that’s the guy that’s gonna inspire you? This can go really bad for Dallas.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

