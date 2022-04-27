The teams that have reached the Champions League semi-finals this year are Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Villarreal. The team would have a value of 855,000,000 euros.

The Champions League is one of the most important soccer tournaments in the world. Thirty-two teams participate, but only one team wins the competition. UEFA will award the teams 15.5 million euros for qualifying for the final, and the 2021-2022 Champions League champion will receive an additional 4.5 million euros.

The teams that have reached the Champions League semi-finals this year are Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Villarreal. According to Transfermarkt, the total sum of the value of all the Merengues players is 756,000,000 euros. The value of the Citizens' players is €959,300,000, that of the Reds €900,500,000, and that of the El Submarino Amarillo €382,500,000.

But which is the most expensive XI of the Champions League semi-finals? Based on Transfermarkt data, the team would have a value of 855,000,000 euros. Karim Benzema, who is the tournament's top scorer with 14 goals, is not part of the squad.

The most expensive XI of the Champions League semi-finals

The team lineup is 4-3-3 and consists of three players from Real Madrid, four from Manchester City, and four from Liverpool. No Villarreal players are part of it, its most valuable players are Pau Torres and Arnaut Danjuma, 50 million euros each.

The goalkeeper is Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) with a market value of 65,000,000 euros. The line of four defenders is composed by Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) of 80,000,000 euros, Rúben Dias (Manchester City) with a value of 75,000,000 euros, Militao (Real Madrid) priced at 60,000,000 euros, and Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) with a market value of 65,0000,000 euros.

The three midfielders of the team are Rodri (Manchester City) with a price of €70,000,000, Phil Foden (Manchester City) priced at €90,000,000, and Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) of €90,000,000.

The team's strikers and goal scorers are Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), who has one of the highest values, €100,000,000, Diogo Jota (Liverpool) with a market value of €60,000,000, and Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) priced at €100,000,000.

Starting XI: Courtois, Alexander-Arnold, Dias, Militao, Robertson, Rodri, Foden, De Bruyne, Salah, Jota, and Vinicius Junior.