Boavista vs Porto: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Primeira Liga in your country

The Portuguese Primeira Liga is entering the second part of its 2023-2024 season. In Matchday 16, Boavista will host Porto for a very intense game, and here’s all the information you need to know to watch it in your country.

[Watch Boavista vs Porto online in the US on Fanatiz]

Porto definitely needs a better second half of the season. The Dragons have not had a great start with 11 wins, three defeats and one draw, sitting at third place with 34 points acquired.

Fortunately for them, Boavista isn’t among the top teams in the league. The Panthers currently occupy the 13th place with 16 points, resulting from four wins, the same number of draws, and seven losses.

Boavista vs Porto: Kick-Off Time

Boavista and Porto will play in Matchday 16 of the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga season on Friday, January 5th, at Estadio do Bessa XXI.

Argentina: 5:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (AEST) (Saturday)

Bangladesh: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

Belgium: 9:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 3:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:45 PM

Denmark: 9:45 PM

Egypt: 10:45 PM

France: 9:45 PM

Germany: 9:45 PM

Ghana: 8:45 PM

Greece: 10:45 PM

India: 2:15 AM (Saturday)

Indonesia: 4:45 AM (Saturday)

Ireland: 8:45 PM

Israel: 10:45 PM

Italy: 9:45 PM

Jamaica: 3:45 PM

Kenya: 11:45 PM

Malaysia: 4:45 AM (Saturday)

Mexico: 2:45 PM

Morocco: 9:45PM

Netherlands: 9:45 PM

New Zealand: 9:45 AM (Saturday)

Nigeria: 9:45 PM

Norway: 9:45 PM

Philippines: 4:45 AM (Saturday)

Poland: 9:45PM

Portugal: 8:45PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:45PM

Serbia: 9:45PM

Singapore: 4:45AM (Saturday)

South Africa: 10:45 PM

Spain: 9:45 PM

Sweden: 9:45 PM

Switzerland: 9:45 PM

UAE: 12:45 AM (Saturday)

UK: 8:45 PM

United States: 3:45 PM (ET)

How to Watch Boavista vs Porto in your Country

*Source: LiveSoccerTV

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+

France: Free, bbeIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 7

Germany: DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Greece: Cosmote Sport 5 HD

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: DAZN Italia

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

United States: GOLTV, Fanatiz USA