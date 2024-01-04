Kylian Mbappe is officially able to negotiate with any club in Europe, but no one knows for sure if the star will leave France. Though he could have extended his agreement at PSG, that didn’t happen. At least, not yet.

After six years with Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe might want the biggest challenge of his career somewhere else. In order to become the best player of the world, a change could be inevitable with names on the rise such as Jude Bellingham or Erling Haaland.

Right now, Kylian Mbappe has a valid contract with the French club until the summer of 2024. That’s why, if PSG don’t want to let him go for free, they have to sell him now. As a consequence, Real Madrid and other powerhouses are ready to make a push.

Of course, everything is more attractive considering Mbappe would arrive to any of those teams for free. With no transfer clause, there would be a juicy commission for the star and his family. However, it is also a fact that the player has not publicly ruled out the possibility of signing a contract extension with PSG.

Kylian Mbappe: “I haven’t made a decision about my future”

Kylian Mbappe spoke about his future after winning the French Super Cup. The French forward scored in the 2-0 victory over Toulouse and, after the match, was questioned about his future with Real Madrid looming as massive option.

“I haven’t made my decision yet. I haven’t chosen. With the agreement I made with the president (Nasser Al-Khelaifi) this summer, whatever my decision is, we managed to protect all parties, preserve the serenity of the club (PSG) for the upcoming challenges, which is what matters. The rest is secondary.”

Millions of Real Madrid fans are tired of this narrative by Mbappe considering he has the option to sign with any team as a free agent in the summer. The lack of conviction to set himself apart from PSG might be a key factor for Florentino Perez.

In 2022, Real Madrid’s president went public about his interest for Mbappe and the end of that story was terrible with Kylian extending his contract at PSG. It was considered by many as a humiliation. This is Mbappe’s current stance on the subject.

“In 2022, I didn’t know my decision until May. If I know what I want to do, I shouldn’t let the decision drag on. It wouldn’t make any sense. No one is talking about my situation within the club. It doesn’t interest many people. We are very happy to start the year with this trophy, to maintain this positive trend in terms of finals and trophies.”