Boca Juniors will face Always Ready this Tuesday, April 12 at the Alberto J. Armando Stadium for the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores group stage. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Boca Juniors and Always Ready will face each other at the Alberto J. Armando Stadium, better known as “La Bombonera”, for the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores group stage this Tuesday, April 12 at 6:15 PM (ET). Find here all you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Boca Juniors seek to recover from the hard blow they received in their first game: despite being visitors, they were favorites to win the game against Deportivo Cali, however, the locals beat the "Xeneizes" 2-0. In a tournament like this Conmebol Libertadores you have to recover quickly and that's what they will try to do this Tuesday, April 12.

On the Always Ready side, they come from giving one of the biggest surprises in the group stage when they beat Corinthians 2-0. Although they were local and at the Hernando Siles stadium, where due to the height it is very difficult to win, nobody expected that the Bolivians would beat the tough Brazilian team. In this game they will try to give a new surprise, even knowing that as a visitor it will be difficult.

Boca Juniors vs Always Ready: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Time: 6:15 PM (ET)

Location: Alberto J. Armando Stadium, La Boca, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Boca Juniors vs Always Ready: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:15 PM

CT: 5:15 PM

MT: 4:15 PM

PT: 3:15 PM

Boca Juniors vs Always Ready: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history, these two rivals have met twice, both for friendlies and several years ago. The peculiarity is that the two games were played at the Hernando Siles, so this will be the first time Always Ready play at La Bombonera and the first time they face an Argentine team in official competitions, as well as the first official match between both teams. The other two friendly were on January 27, 1952, draw 1-1; and on May 27, 1978, with a 4-3 victory for Boca.

How to watch or live stream Boca Juniors vs Always Ready in the US

The game that will be played this Tuesday, April 12 at the La Bombonera for the group stage of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores between Boca Juniors and Always Ready will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Boca Juniors vs Always Ready: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Boca Juniors are the favorite with -900 odds, while Always Ready have +3300. A tie would finish in a +750 payout.

Caliente Boca Juniors -900 Tie +750 Always Ready +3300

*Odds via Caliente