Boca Juniors will host Deportivo Cali on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 8:00 PM (ET), at Estadio Alberto J. Armando in Buenos Aires, on Matchday 6 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Group E Copa Libertadores soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online free in the US.

This will both be their sixth Copa Libertadores and overall meeting. Expectedly, Boca Juniors of Argentina have managed to win on three occasions clash so far; Deportivo Cali of Colombia have claimed a triumph just once to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on April 6, 2022, and it ended in a 2-0 win for Los Verdiblancos at the Estadio Deportivo Cali in Cali. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, again in the Group Stage of the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Cali: Match Information

Date: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Alberto J. Armando, Buenos Aires

Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Cali: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Cali: Storylines

Boca Juniors have done disappointingly in the Group Stage. In their five fixtures, they managed to triumph twice, drawn once, and lost twice times. Meanwhile, Deportivo Cali have a better record of two wins, two draws, and one loss in the five Group Stage matches.

The Xeneizes currently sit in third position Group E with seven points in five matches so far. On the other hand, the Green-Whites are placed two positions above them, on top of the Group E table eight points won in five games.

These opponents don’t have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to March 11, 2004, and it ended in a 1-0 win for the Argentinaian side. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points on the final matchday.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Cali in the U.S.

The 2022 Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores Group Stage Matchday 6 game between Boca Juniors and Deportivo Cali, to be played on Thursday at the Estadio Alberto J. Armando in Buenos Aires, will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS in the United States.

Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Cali: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Boca Juniors. Caliente see them as the firm favorites and thus, they have given them -239 odds to get another win in the Group Stage. The home side Deportivo Cali meanwhile, have a whooping +750 odds to cause an upset in Matchday 6.

Caliente Boca Juniors -239 Deportivo Cali +750

* Odds via Caliente