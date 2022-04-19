Boca Junior will receive Godoy Cruz in their stadium looking to be among the top four in Zone 2. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the United States.

Boca Juniors vs Godoy Cruz: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free Copa de la Liga 2022 in the US

In search of being among the first four teams in Zone 2, Boca Juniors will receive this Wednesday, April 20, Godoy Cruz at the Alberto J. Armando ("La Bombonera") for Matchday 20 of the 2022 Copa de la Liga. Here you will find all the information about the storylines, predictions and odds of this game. It will be broadcast in the US on Paramount + (free trial) in the US.

It has not been easy for Boca Juniors to be among the top four best teams in Zone 2. Now that they have achieved it, they do not want to leave there in order to be in the next one in this 2022 Copa de la Liga. The team led by Sebastian Battaglia comes from equaling 1 to 1 against Lanus, a not very good result if we take into account that it was the last of the standings.

Godoy Cruz, meanwhile, are one of the teams that are still fighting to be among the first four places and thus dispute the final phase of this tournament. It is for this reason that it will be of vital importance to beat Boca, who are direct rivals in the fight for those first four places. The "Tomba" come from equaling 0-0 against Velez.

Boca Juniors vs Godoy Cruz: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Alberto J. Armando, La Boca, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: Paramount +

Boca Juniors vs Godoy Cruz: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Boca Juniors vs Godoy Cruz: Storylines and Head-to-Head

There are not many games that these two teams have played throughout history, and in general "Tomba" has had a hard time beating the "Xeneizes", since a total of 21 games they have only been able to win 3 times, while Boca won in 11 matches. Also, there were 7 draws.

The last game between the two teams took place in the 2021 Argentine League, on that occasion the La Boca team won 2-1, with goals from Fabra and Vazquez for Boca Juniors; and Baldaloni for Godoy Cruz.

How to watch or live stream Boca Juniors vs Godoy Cruz in the US

The game that Boca Juniors and Godoy Cruz will this Wednesday, April 20 at the “La Bombonera” Stadium for the Matchday 11 of 2022 Copa de la Liga will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, ViX.

Boca Juniors vs Godoy Cruz: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Boca Juniors are the favorite with -130 odds, while Godoy Cruz have +350. A tie would finish in a +260 payout.

Caliente Boca Juniors -130 Tie +260 Godoy Cruz +350

*Odds via Caliente